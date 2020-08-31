Onam 2020: 'Maniyarayile Ashokan' & Other Malayalam Flicks To Watch This Harvest Festival

Although the ongoing global pandemic has kept the shoots and releases on halts, different film fraternities are releasing amusing content on OTT platforms. On the occasion of Onam 2020, the Malayalam film industry also has three major releases for the audience. This list includes Fahadh Faasil starrer C U Soon, the first production venture of Dulquer Salmaan, Maniyarayile Ashokan, and Tovino Thomas' Kilometers And Kilometers. Read on to know about the project details, and where they will be streaming.

READ | Dulquer Salmaan Surprises Fans As He Unveils Trailer Of 'Maniyarayile Ashokan'

Maniyarayile Ashokan

Actor Dulquer Salmaan's first production venture, Maniyarayile Ashokan, will be released on streaming giant Netflix on August 31. The movie, featuring Gregory Jacob and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, was initially supposed to release in theatres. However, due to the Coronavirus-induced lockdown, the makers decided to skip the theatrical release. The ensemble star cast of the film will also see Shine Tom Chacko, SV Krishna Shankar, Shritha Sivadas, and others in pivotal characters.

READ | Roshan Mathew's Unique Experience With 'C U Soon' as It Was Shot During The COVID Lockdown

Kilometers And Kilometers

On the other side, Tovino Thomas' Kilometers And Kilometers will take a historic release as it will become the first-ever Malayalam film to take a television release. The upcomer will premiere on the Asianet channel on August 31, 2020. The directorial debut of Jeo Baby was supposed to release on March 12. The story of the film will revolve around the bond between Cathy, an American tourist, and Joseman, a Malayali tourist guide. India Jarvis, who will portray the female lead in the movie, will mark her debut.

READ | Kerala Govt Issues COVID-19 Guidelines For Onam Festival; Public Celebrations Prohibited

C U Soon

The Fahadh Faasil starrer C U Soon will start premiering on Amazon Prime Video from September 1. The trailer of the mystery-thriller suggested that the plot of the film will revolve around the character Jimmy Kurian, a Dubai-based banker, whose online dating turned his life upside down. He met a girl name Anu Sebastian on a dating app and connected with her through video chatting apps. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film was shot during the nationwide lockdown without any major filmmaking equipment. Along with Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew, and Darshana Rajendran will play the lead characters.

Watch the trailer:

READ | Kerala Gold Smuggling: Judicial Custody Of 3 Accused Extended; ED Summons More People

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.