Dulquer Salmaan Surprises Fans As He Unveils Trailer Of 'Maniyarayile Ashokan'

Actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan took to his Twitter handle on Friday, August 28, 2020, to unveil the trailer of the much-awaited film Maniyarayile Ashokan. The trailer of the film comes as a surprise to fans and viewers as the actor made no announcement about the trailer launch. Fans and viewers have already gone all out to shower praise after watching the trailer.

Dulquer has released the official trailer of Maniyarayile Ashokan, giving the first glimpse at the movie. The trailer begins with Sunny Wayne getting off his car honking and screaming “Amma” in excitement. The next scene shows him talking to his close ones which also includes Jacob Gregory. And from that time on, the trailer goes on a ride of emotions showcasing some happy, fun, sad, and abrupt endings. Dulquer, who also essays a small role in the film, is shown just once in the entire trailer.

Along with revealing the trailer, the actor also penned a sweet note. He wrote, “Surprise surprise! The #ManiyarayileAshokan trailer has dropped early. Go check it out now”. Watch the trailer below.

Surprise surprise! The #ManiyarayileAshokan trailer has dropped early. Go check it out now on https://t.co/jZEFQvS4UY — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) August 28, 2020

After watching the trailer, fans and netizens immediately started showering praise on the trailer. The post garnered over 1.1K likes after minutes of release. Some fans were stunned seeing Dulquer in the trailer of the film, while others were all praises for the trailer. One of the users wrote, “Shocked by The Guest appearance”, while the other one wrote, “all the best DQ”. Take a look at a few comments below.

About Maniyarayile Ashokan cast

Maniyarayile Ashokan, starring Gregory Jacob and Anupama Parameswaran, tells the light-hearted love story of the central character, Ashokan. The film also features popular actors such as Shine Tom Chacko, SV Krishna Shankar, Shritha Sivadas, and others. The film marks the directorial debut of Shamzu Zayba and the debut of Magesh Bogi, who wrote the tale of Maniyarayile Ashokan, and Vineeth Krishnan, who wrote the film's script and screenplay.

The music of Maniyarayile Ashokan is composed by debutant Sreehari K Nair. Meanwhile, the cinematography is done by Sajad Kakku, and the editing is done by Appu N. Bhattathiri. Maniyarayile Ashokan is produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his production banner. The movie is all set to premiere on August 31, 2020, on Netflix.

