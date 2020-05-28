Malayalam Movie 'Forensic' & Tamil Film 'Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal' Get Re-release

On Wednesday, Mamta Mohandas took to her social media handle to reveal that her last release Forensic will re-release in Dubai. Sharing the poster of the film, Mamta disclosed that Forensic would release on May 27, 2020, in Dubai. The movie, starring Tovino Thomas, Mamta Mohandas and Reba Monica John in the lead, first hit the marquee worldwide on February 28, 2020, however, was removed from the theatres soon after the lockdown was announced.

Besides Mamta Mohandas and Tovino Thomas starrer Dulquer Salmaan's Tamil movie, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal will also re-release in Dubai on the same day. The news of which was shared by Dulquer Salmaan in his Instagram story on Wednesday. Reportedly, Forensic and Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal will be the first South Indian movies to re-release in Dubai theatres after the lockdown. Meanwhile, actors of Forensic and Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal are currently under lockdown spending quality time with their families.

Recently, Tovino Thomas took to his social media to express his disappointment over religious fanatics destroying his movie set that was erected in Kalady, Kerala. Extending his support to Tovino, Dulquer too reprimanded the fanatics, and said, "So sorry to hear about this Tovi! Some don’t seem to realise the effort emotions talent and cost that goes into building and creating something. Supporting you and #sophia ma’am and the rest of the team ! Lots of love." (sic) Check out his post.

So sorry to hear about this Tovi ! Some don’t seem to realise the effort emotions talent and cost that goes into building and creating something. Supporting you and #sophia ma’am and the rest of the team ! Lots of love. https://t.co/MCtqdy8VVg — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) May 25, 2020

On the work front, Tovino Thomas is expected to join the sets of Basil Joseph's Minnal Murali soon after the lockdown ends. Besides the upcomer, Tovino Thomas is rumoured to play an important role in Srinath Rajendran's Kurup. The gangster-drama starring Dulquer Salmaan and Sobhita Dhulipala is reported to feature Tovino in the role of Chacko. Thereafter, Tovino Thomas has Jitin Lal's Ajayante Randam Moshanam and K.S. Bava's Karachi 81 in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan will be next seen in Kurup. The movie, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Shine Tom Chacko, and Indrajith Sukumaran in the lead, is reported to be based on Kerala's notorious criminal Sukumaran Kurup. The Srinath Rajendran directorial was expected to hit the marquee on Eid however due to the pandemic, the movie's release was delayed.

