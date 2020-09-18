Malayalam TV Actor Sabari Nath Passes Away At 43 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Malayalam TV actor Sabari Nath passed away on Thursday, September 17, in a private hospital in Trivandrum, Kerala. He was 43 years old and was popularly known for shows like Minnukettu, Nilavilakku, Sreepadam, among others. The Malayalam TV actor reportedly died due to cardiac arrest. According to Malayala Manorama's report, Sabari Nath suffered a cardiac arrest while playing badminton. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Malayalam TV actors extend condolences after Sabari Nath passes away

Malayalam TV actors mourned the death of Sabari Nath. Uma Nair of Vanambadi fame extended her condolences to the family and revealed that she is saddened with Sabari Nath's death. "No one could even think that Sabari Chettan would leave so soon," (sic) wrote Uma. Meanwhile, Kasthooriman fame actor Alice Christy wrote an emotional note. She wrote, "Sabari chetta... I can't even believe that you are no more in this world.... U are one of those people with whom I have worked for so many years chetta.... Heartbroken ....Heartfelt condolences... We will miss you chetta." (sic)

Sabari Nath is a trained badminton player. He started his acting career with the TV show Minnukettu. Sabari Nath came into the limelight with his stint in Nilavilakku. He essayed the role of Adithyan in the show. Nilavilakku reportedly ran for more than 1000 episodes making Sabari Nath a household name.

The serial also featured actors like Veena Nair, Hari Krishnan, Sangeetha Sivan in prominent roles. Sabri Nath in a decade long journey has essayed some memorable roles in shows like Sreepadam, Swami Ayyappan, Amala, others. He is currently seen in Asianet's Paadatha Painkili.

