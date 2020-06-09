Unlock 1: 'Lakshmi Sadaiv Mangalam' And Other Gujarati Shows Resume Shoot

Unlock 1.0 has brought some good news to the entertainment industry. Several Gujarati TV shows including Saavaj and Lakshmi Sadaiv Mangalam and a few films will resume their work taking into consideration all the safety and hygiene measures at the workplace. Read on to know more details about how Gujarati shows and films would be resuming their shoots:

Gujarati TV shows and films to resume their shooting

Several TV actors, filmmakers, directors, other crew members are looking forward to getting back to work after taking into consideration all the safety guidelines issued by the government. Reportedly, Sunny Pancholi, the actor of the popular Gujarati tv show Saavaj recently revealed that they will be resuming work in the upcoming week after ensuring proper safety measures like sanitisation of the workplace, including the sets, the equipment, and other essentials. The actor even shared that they will get back to work only after they get approval from the government bodies after they make all the safety arrangements.

ALSO READ | What Siddharth Jadhav, Sonalee Kulkarni, Other Marathi Celebs Were Up To This Weekend?

Several production houses are geared up to get back to work by following all the safety and hygiene guidelines and maintaining social distancing. Reportedly, the producer of yet another popular Gujarati TV show, titled Lakshmi Sadaiv Mangalam, Ashwani Gaddoo revealed that they would be having about 33 per cent of the cast as well as crew members at work. He even revealed that they would be using safety essentials like masks, gloves and there would also be a doctor on the sets and an ambulance on the sets as per the guidelines. According to reports, the producer of Lakshmi Sadaiv Mangalam also has asked all the cast members to do their own makeup and that they will not be calling any cast or crew members who stay near containment zones.

ALSO READ | Actor Amruta Deshmukh Uninstalls TikTok; Abhidnya Bhave Praises Her BFF

Fans are more than excited to watch the fresh episodes of Gujarati TV shows including Saavaj and Lakshmi Sadaiv Mangalam. Unlock 1.0 seems to have brought some green signals to the entertainment industry. Several directors working for various TV shows, films, and web series are all geared up to get back to work in places like Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

ALSO READ | Aadesh Bandekar's 'Home Minister' To Be Filmed From Home? Read Details

ALSO READ | Chinmay Mandlekar Shares Throwback Poster Of 'Farzand' As Film Completes 2 Yrs; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.