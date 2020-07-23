Pratik Gandhi & His Wife Choose To Be Treated At Home After Being Tested Covid-19 Positive

Gujarati actor Pratik Gandhi, along with his wife Bhamini Oza and his brother Punit, was tested positive for Coronavirus on Sunday. A few days back, Pratik Gandhi announced this news on his Twitter account. He said that his family had been tested positive for the virus and that they have decided to treat themselves at home. Read ahead to know more:

Pratik Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19, chooses home quarantine

We as a family took "Be positive" way to seriously and didn't discriminate against even corona . Me & my wife are being treated at home and my brother is hospitalised, we are all putting up a strong fight against the virus. With Warmth , support and prayers of friends and family. — Pratik Gandhi (@pratikg80) July 19, 2020

Actor Pratik Gandhi, popular for his roles in Gujarati movies as well as his key roles in Hindi movies shared the news about being tested positive or Coronavirus on his Twitter account. He wrote that as a family they took the term ‘Be Positive’ quite seriously and also did not discriminate against Coronavirus. He further added that his wife, his brother and she were tested positive for the virus. While Pratik Gandhi and his wife are being treated at home, his brother has been admitted to the hospital. The actor further added that they are putting up a strong fight against the virus with warmth, support and prayers of friends and family.

Another Gujarati actor Shrenu Parikh who had been tested positive for the virus replied to the actor and told him that they were sailing on the same boat. She also wished him a speedy recovery and asked him to call her anytime he needs her. Shrenu Parikh was discharged from the hospital a few days back and has been recovering from her illness. Other actors from the industry also wished the actor a speedy recovery and wished him to get well soon. Many of Pratik Gandhi’s fans also wished him a speedy recovery through Twitter.

Pratik Gandhi has been a part of several Gujarati movies like Bey Yaar, Wrong Side Raju and Love Ni Bhavai. He has also been a part of Bollywood movies like Mitron and Love Yatri. The actor will next be seen in Hansal Mehta’s film Scam 1992. The director made an announcement of the film on his Instagram account. He also introduced his stellar team who will be portraying different characters from the 80s and 90s. Along with Pratik Gandhi, the film will also star Sucheta Dalal.

