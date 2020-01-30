'Shylock' Box Office Update: Mammootty Starrer Still Going Strong

South cinema star Mammootty is back to amaze his fans yet again with his recent release Shylock. The film hit the screens on January 23 and has been going strong at the Box Office ever since. The film took over two other big films, Darbar and Big Brother, on the very first day. According to the reports, the film made over ₹12 Crores in its first weekend. The film saw a slight drop in the collection on Monday but picked up the pace once again.

Shylock Box Office Update: Day 7

Reportedly, the film released in more than 1200 screens and stood at ₹19 Crores after its day 5 collection. The analysts predict that the movie will still be doing well in the coming days. The film is being tagged as a mass entertainer and a complete Mammootty show by the audience.

Shylock keeps on adding to its collection and made about ₹2.1 Crores on Day 7. Although the weekdays do not see much crowd, the evening and night shows of the film are packed. Not only in India but the film is doing well in the international market as well.

Reported collection of the film at the Box Office

Day 1: ₹2.90 Cr

Day 2: ₹2.70 Cr

Day 3: ₹3.45 Cr

Day 4: ₹5.2 Cr

Day 5: ₹2.5 Cr

Day 6: ₹2.0 Cr

Day 7: ₹2.1 Cr

About the film

Shylock stars Mammootty, Rajkiran, Arthana Binu, and Meena in the lead roles. The film is helmed by Ajai Vasudev and the screenplay for it has been written by two new young writers Aneesh Hameed and Bibin Mohan. Mammootty is seen essaying the character of a money lender in this one.

