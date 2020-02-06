Manju Warrier Unveils Poster Of Her Next, Thanks Mammootty And Mohanlal In Heartfelt Post

Mollywood actor Mohanlal and Mammootty took to social media to announce the title of Manju Warrier's next movie. The movie featuring Biju Menon and Manju Warrier in the lead is titled Lalitham Sundaram. Interestingly, the Malayalam movie will also mark the directorial debut of Manju Warrier's brother Madhu Warrier. While sharing the same, Manju also thanked Mohanlal and Mammootty in the caption. Take a look.

Check out the title poster of Manju Warrier's next film:

The Malayalam movie will reportedly reunite Biju Menon and Manju Warrier after a hiatus of 20 years. The forthcoming movie will also be Manju Warrier's maiden production, under the banner Manju Warrier Productions. The Manju Warrier-Biju Menon starrer is reportedly in the pre-productional stage. The forthcoming movie scripted by Orayirim Kinakkal fame Pramod Mohan is touted to be Madhu Wariar's dream project, who has previously acted in some Malayalam movies.

Last seen in Roshan Andrews' Prathi Poovankozhy, Manju Warrier is gearing up for the release of Priyadarshan's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The movie, starring Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, and Suniel Shetty in the lead, will narrate the tale of Kunjali Marakkar IV — a 16th-century naval chieftain of the Zamorin of Calicut. The Mohanlal starrer is reported to be one of the costliest Malayalam movies of all time. The upcoming movie is all set to hit the marquee on March 26, 2020.

Meanwhile, Manju Warrier and Mammootty will share the screen space for the first time in John T Chacko's The Priest. The movie, starring the two superstars also has an array of new generation actors like Nikhila Vimal, Sreenath Bhasi, and Saniya Iyappan in pivotal roles. The Manju Warrier-Mammootty starrer will reportedly hit the silver screens later this year.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Manju Warrier Instagram)

