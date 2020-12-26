Mammootty Prays For Rajinikanth's Health; Decision Tomorrow On Discharge, Informs Hospital

Superstar Rajinikanth, who was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals for severe blood pressure fluctuations, is progressing well, the hospital said on Saturday. Actor Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan's father, took to his Twitter handle to wish Rajinikanth a speedy recovery.

"Get well soon Soorya, Anpudan Deva", wrote Mammootty — a reference from the movie Thalapathi in which both actors featured. A 1991 film directed by Mani Ratnam. Mammootty's tweet won hearts of Rajini fans and attracted over 32,000 likes.

Meanwhile, later on Saturday evening, hospital updated with Rajinikanth's health and said, "Mr Rajinikanth is stable. Reports of some of the investigations done today have come and there is nothing alarming. A few more reports are awaited. Based on the reports of remaining investigations and his blood pressure status overnight a call will be taken tomorrow morning on his discharge from the hospital."

Rajinikanth was on Friday admitted to Apollo Hospitals for severe blood pressure fluctuations. He was shooting for a movie for the past 10 days and had isolated himself and is being monitored after a few people on the sets tested COVID-19 positive. The superstar, however, tested negative.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, TDP supremo and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and actor-politician Kamal Haasan wished the actor a speedy recovery on Friday. The actor is set to launch his own political party in Tamil Nadu next month, ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls there.

Rajinikanth had earlier announced that he will launch his own outfit and face the polls. He is likely to disclose more about his plans by the end of this month.

