Mammootty's Memorable Collaborations With Director Shaji Kailas

Mammootty is widely regarded as one of the most successful actors in the South Indian film industry. Although he is widely known for his work in Malayalam films, he has also starred in numerous other languages. He is also known for his collaborations with several acclaimed directors from the Malayalam film industry, one of them being Shaji Kailas. Here are Mammootty's films with Shaji Kailas:

Mammootty's films directed by Shaji Kailas

The King and the Commissioner

A 2012 film, The King and The Commissioner is an action thriller directed by Shaji Kailas. It is a film written by Renji Panicker with lead roles played by Mammootty and Suresh Gopi. Commissioner of 1994, The King of 1995, and Bharathchandran I.P.S. of 2005 are all official prequels of the movie.

Drona 2010

Released on January 27th, 2010, Drona 2010, has Mammootty playing a double role and sees Kanika, Navya Nair, Manoj K. Jayan, Thilakan, Jayan, Biju Pappan, Suraj Venjaramood, Bala and K. P. A. C. Lalitha in supporting roles. Written by A.K. Sajan the movie is helmed by Shaji Kailas and revolves around an old mysterious mansion that is said to be haunted.

August 15

A film directed by Shaji Kailas and penned down by S.N. Swamy, August 15 is a crime-thriller featuring Mammootty, and bank-rolled by M.Mani. The movie released on March 24, 2011, and was also a box-office hit. It is a sequel to the Sibi Malayil-directed film August 1, which was also written by S.N. Swamy. Mammootty plays the role of Perumal who is a Crime Branch officer and is investigating the assassination attempt on the CM of Kerala.

Vallietan

Vallietan, which translates to Elder Brother in Malayalam, is a Shaji Kailas directed action-drama film, which has been written by Ranjith. The movie has Mammootty, Shobana, Siddique, Innocent, and Saikumar playing pivotal roles. The movie also has a Kannada remake named Jyeshta, which was directed by Suresh Krissna and has Vishnuvardhan playing the lead role.

The King

Directed by Shaji Kailas and written by Renji Panicker, The King is a political thriller with Mammootty playing the lead role of the district collector. It was a success at the box-office. The film also has a sequel to it named The King and The Commissioner, also directed by Shaji Kailas and sees Mammootty play the role of Joseph Alex IAS alongside Suresh Gopi as IPS Bharath Chandran, reprising his character from the iconic 90s flick, Commissioner.

