Mammootty's Most Memorable Collaborations With AK Lohithadas; See List

Mammootty is one of the most successful actors in the Malayalam film industry. Over the years, he has been a part of several critically acclaimed films. Lohithadas is one director with whom Mammootty has collaborated several times. Here are some of Mammootty's most memorable collaborations with Lohitadas:

Mammootty's collaborations with Lohithadas

Bhoothakkannadi

Bhoothakkannadi is a 1997 movie directed by Lohithadas. The film tells the story of Vidyadharan (played by Mammootty), a clocksmith, and his inability to deal with the harsh realities which he faces in his life. The film marked Lohithadas's first movie as a director and received critical acclaim. He even won the Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director at the National Film Awards.

Amaram

Amaram was a 1991 drama flick helmed by Bharathan. The film was written by A. K. Lohithadas and featured Murali, Mammootty, Maathu, K. P. A. C. Lalitha, Ashokan, Chitra, and Kuthiravattam Pappu in major roles. The lead actor Mammotty won the Filmfare Awards South Best Actor Award for his performance in the film. The movie received massive critical acclaim and was also a commercial success.

Padheyam

Padheyam is a 1993 film written by Lohithadas. The movie was directed by Bharathan and produced by Bharath Gopi. The flick featured Mammootty, Chippy, and Nedumudi Venu in the lead roles. Mammootty portrayed the role of Chandradas, a poet, while Chippy essayed the part of his estranged daughter.

Kuttettan

Kuttettan released in the year 1990. The romantic comedy film was directed by Joshiy and written by A. K. Lohithadas. The movie featured Mammootty, Saritha, Urvashi, and Lizy in the lead roles. Mammootty played the role of Chandran, a wealthy businessman who is married but is a flirt and is always interested in having affairs with several women. His life takes ups and downs after he gets entangled in a series of complicated relationships.

Mahayanam

Mahayanam, directed by Joshy and produced by C T Rajan, is one of Mammootty's lesser-known films. It was written by Lohitadas. The film featured Mammootty, Seema, Jalaja, and Mukesh in major roles. Mammootty played the role of a truck driver who is very affectionate towards a man named Ravi, for whom he is like his elder brother. However, a certain unexpected incident suddenly takes place in the life of Chandran that turns everything upside down.

