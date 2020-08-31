Mammootty's Telugu Movies That People May Have Missed, Check Full List

Mammootty is widely regarded as one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema. Although he is widely noted for his works in the Malayalam film industry, he has also appeared in various other languages. The National Award-winning actor has appeared in Telugu movies as well. Here are some of Mammootty’s Telugu movies that you must check out:

Mammootty’s Telugu movies

Yatra

Yatra is a 2019 Telugu flick featuring Mammootty. He played the role of Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy. Helmed by Mahi V Raghav, the movie is based on a padayatra of Reddy who served as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh from May 2004 to June 2009 representing the Indian National Congress. The movie is produced by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devi Reddy. The film was released on February 8, 2019, along with dubbed versions in Malayalam and Tamil. Despite receiving critical acclaim, the movie could not perform well at the box-office.

Surya Putrullu

Surya Putrulu was a 1997 released Telugu drama movie helmed by C. Umamaheswara Rao. The film features Mammootty, Suman, Shobana, Nagma, and Malashri in crucial roles. The film, however, wasn't a massive success and remains one of Mammootty's lesser-known films.

Swathi Kiranam

Swathi Kiranam was a 1992 Telugu musical drama film helmed by K. Viswanath. Produced by V. Madhusudhan Rao, the movie featured Mammootty in the lead role. The film was his debut in the Telugu film industry and featured Master Manjunath and Raadhika in crucial roles. The movie was about an egotistical music teacher who is envious of the extraordinary talent of his prodigious young disciple. The film was loosely based on the Hollywood film Amadeus. The movie later dubbed into Malayalam as Pranavam.

What’s next for Mammootty?

Mammootty will be next seen playing the role of Kerala Chief Minister in the political-thriller One. The forthcoming Malayalam movie has an ensemble cast which includes Mammootty, Srinivasan, Samyukta Menon, Joju George, Renji Panicker, and Murali Gopy, among many others. The film will mark the Malayalam film debut of Ahaana Krishna's younger sister Ishaani Krishna. The Santosh Vishwanath-directorial is reportedly scripted by Bobby and Sanjay, who had previously written the script for the Parvathy-starrer Uyare. Besides the upcoming flick, the actor also has a slew of movies at different stages of production.

