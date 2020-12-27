Mammootty's Most Memorable Performances In Biopics; See Full List

Actor Mammootty has been a part of quite a few biopics in his almost 50-year-old career in the film industry so far. The actor has received critical acclaim for his performances in biopics and has even received awards for a few. Read about his most memorable performances in biopics

Also Read: Mammootty's 'Pathemari' & Other Films That Highlighted The Life Of People Working In Gulf

Mammootty’s best performances in biopics

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar

Mammootty plays the titular role of Ambedkar in this Hindi - English Jabbar Patel directed bilingual biopic. The actor went on to win the National Film Award for Best Actor for this movie. The movie revolves around the life of BR Ambedkar and his contributions in the freedom of the oppressed classes in India. The film was screened at the Independence Day Film Festival on 70th Indian Independence day on August 15, 2016.

Mathilukal

This 1989 film which was written, directed as well as produced by Adoor Gopalakrishnan was based on the autobiography of Vaikom Muhammed Basheer. Mammootty plays the lead role of Vaikom in the movie opposite KPAC Lalitha who voices Narayani. The movie went on to win several awards including four awards at the National Film Awards in 1990 with Mammootty winning the Best Actor Award. In 2013, Forbes included Mammootty’s performance in their "25 Greatest Acting Performances of Indian Cinema" on the occasion of Indian Cinema’s centenary. It is considered one of Mammootty's most acclaimed performances

Also Read: Mammootty And Shobhana's Iconic Pairing Rocked The Screens In Many Movies; Have A Look

Yatra

Yatra, which released in 2019, featured Mammootty in the role of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, while Mahi Raghav directed the project. The movie follows the life of Reddy who was the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh from May 2004 to June 2009. The movie was highly acclaimed by critics but did not manage to perform well at the box-office. Mammootty, however, received widespread acclaim for his performance.

Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja

This was a 2009 Hariharan directed biographical action film which revolved around the life of Pazhassi Raja, a Hindu king who fought against the British in the 18th century. Mammootty played the lead role, alongside an ensemble cast that included Sarathkumar, Kanika Subramaniam, Manoj K Jayan, Padmapriya, Thilakan, Peter Handley Evans, Harry Key, Linda Arsenio and Jagathi Sreekumar. The actor won a Vanitha Film Award, Surya Film Award and a Kalakerala Film Award for Best Actor.

Also Read: Mammootty's 'Pathemari' & Other Films That Highlighted The Life Of People Working In Gulf

Also Read: Did You Know Mammootty's Movie 'Samrajyam' Inspired Rajinikanth's Movie 'Baashha'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.