Mammootty's 'Pathemari' & Other Films That Highlighted The Life Of People Working In Gulf

Several filmmakers have worked on critical and sensitive topics that can lead to serious threats and bans across the country or world. However, some filmmakers have successfully created films that turned out to be superhit and quite relatable to the common man. Having said that, take a look at films that highlighted the sufferings of people working in the Gulf countries.

Pathemari

Mammootty's Pathemari is a historical drama film. Helmed by Salim Ahamed, the film also features Jewel Mary, Siddique, Sreenivasan, Salim Kumar, Shaheen Siddique, Viji Chandrasekhar, and Joy Mathew. Pathemari follows the story of a migrant in Middle-East in the early 1960s when the Kerala Gulf boom was just beginning. Released in October 2015, Mammootty's film received critical praise.

Arabikkatha

Helmed by Lal Jose, Malayalam film Arabikkatha was written by Ikbal Kuttipuram. The film stars Sreenivasan, Indrajith, Sadiq, Samvrutha Sunil, Saleem Kumar and many others. This film became successfully in India and as well as in the United Arab Emirates. Arabikkatha follows the story of the Communist movement in Kerela.

Khaddama

Khaddama is a drama film starring Kavya Madhavan, Sreenivasan, Murali Gopy Biju Menon, K. P. A. C. Lalitha and many others. It follows the story of immigrants in the Persian Gulf region. The film was critically acclaimed and turned out to be a super hit Malayalam film in 2011. The movie was also dubbed into Telugu as Panjaram. It is directed by Kamal.

Visa

Visa is a comedy-drama flick starring Mohanlal, Mammootty, T. R. Omana, and Sathaar in the lead role. Helmed by Balu Kiriyath, the film is based on the short story by G. Vivekanandan, Bombayil Oru Madhividhu. Visa was a box office commercial success. This was Mohanlal's first film in the comedy genre.

Sharja To Sharja

Sharja To Sharja was released in 2001. The plot is based on the sufferings of people working in the Gulf. The film is directed by Venugopan. It stars Jayaram, Jagadish and Aishwarya in the lead roles. Sharja to Sharja is penned by A. K. Sajan and A. K. Santhosh. Check out the film's trailer below.

