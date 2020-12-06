Did You Know Mammootty's Movie 'Samrajyam' Inspired Rajinikanth's Movie 'Baashha'?

Samrajyam is a Malayalam film that was directed by Jomon. The movie was released in 1990 and it starred Mammootty, Madhu, Captain Raju and others. The story is about Alexander, that was played by Mammootty. He played the role of a powerful underworld don who faced several ups and downs while he tried to rule the underworld. IMDb rates Samrajyam 7.4 out of 10.

A sequel of the same was released with the name Samrajyam II: Son of Alexander. One of the lesser-known fact about Samrajyam is that this movie inspired Rajinikanth's movie Baasha. The film Baashha was a revised adaptation of the movie Hum that starred Amitabh Bachchan and was inspired by Mammootty's movie.

Baashha is a Tamil action film that was written and directed by Suresh Krissna. The movie was released in 1995 and it starred Rajinikanth, Nagma, Raghuvaran and others. The story revolved around an auto driver. A humble man who avoids violence at all costs. However, he is forced to show his violent side when his brother, who is a cop gets into trouble and his sister is attacked. This set of events reveals his past of him being a gangster. IMDb rates Baasha 8.2 out of 10.

According to IMDb, some lesser-known facts about Baashha are that the movie’s theme music was copied from the Hollywood movie named Terminator 2. The movie was also digitally restored and re-released in Hindi during the year 2012. The producer Prasad Rao had bought the remake and dubbing rights of Baasha with Amitabh Bachchan, but the project never took place. This film was later remade in Kannada titled as Kotigobba and starred Vishnuvardhan and Priyanka Upendra in the lead roles.

Mammootty predominantly works in Malayalam cinema. His career has spanned four decades, and he has appeared in more than 400 films. Besides Malayalam cinema, Mammootty has also worked in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English movies. Mammootty's movies include blockbusters such as Pathemari, Rajamanikyam, Bus Conductor and many others.

Rajinikanth primarily works in Tamil cinema. He is an actor, producer and also a screenwriter. He has won many awards for his performances including that Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. For Rajinikanth’s performance in Baashha, he had won The Filmfans Association Award and Cinema Express Award for the Best Actor.

