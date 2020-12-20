Mammootty And Shobhana's Iconic Pairing Rocked The Screens In Many Movies; Have A Look

Shobana is popular for giving soul to her characters for the movies she is been assigned. Her performance in each movie has been deep-rooted inside the loops of the Malayali and Tamil cinema. The actor has given many blockbusters and worked with many renowned directors and actors. One such actor is Mammootty, who has worked in Malayali and other cinema for more than a decade. Have a look at the list of superhit movies where Shobana and Mammootty came together and spread their charm.

Have a look at the list of Shobana and Mammootty's hit movies

Also read: Did You Know Mammootty's Movie 'Samrajyam' Inspired Rajinikanth's Movie 'Baashha'?

Adayalam

The mystery-comedy drama is directed by K Madhu and was released in May 1991. Along with Mammootty and Shobana, the movie also features Rekha, Murali and Manianpilla Raju. The producer, also an actor Janardanan, played a supporting role in the Malayali flick. The movie received a positive response from the critics and was a box-office success.

Ee Thanalil Ithiri Neram

Directed by PG Vishwambharan and produced by Hameed and KT Kunjumon, the movie features Rahman, Thilakan and Adoor Bhasi alongside Shobana and Mammootty. The music is taken care of by Shyam. Released in December 1986, the plot of the movie revolves around the life of Vijayan whose normal life is interrupted with the presence of the mysterious person Thulsi. Thulsi’s arrival causes great tension in his family life.

Also read: Mammootty Has Only Done One English Film And He Played The Role Of A Freedom Fighter

Kshamichu Ennoru Vakku

1986’s Kshamichu Ennouru Vakku is directed by Joshiy. The movie features Geetha, Mammootty, Mukesh and Shobana in the pivotal roles. The music is composed by Shyam. Even though the movie was a box-office failure, it received high praise for its cast and their performances.

Mazhayethum Munpe

The Malayali romantic drama is directed by Kamal and features Mammootty, Shobana, Annie and Sreenivasan in the lead roles. The movie was released in March 1995 and was also remade in Hindi as Zameer: The Fire Within in the year 2005 by the same director. The plot revolves around a young woman who falls in love with her college professor. However, the professor wishes to marry his sick childhood love.

Also read: Mammootty And Other Stars In 'Twenty:20' Worked Without Payment? Read Trivia

Thalapathi

The crime-drama movie which released in the year 1991, is directed by Mani Ratnam and is produced by G Venkateswaran. Alongside Mammootty and Shobana, the movie also stars Rajinikanth, Jaishankar, Arvind, Amrish Puri, Srividya, Bhanupriya and Geetha in essential roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a courageous slum dweller who befriends a powerful gangster. In the latter half, a district collector attempts to thwart them.

Image Source: A still from Mazhayethum Munpe

Also read: Mohanlal Suggested Mammootty For Cameo In 'Narasimham'? Details Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.