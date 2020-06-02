Mani Ratnam Turns 64; Aditi Rao Hydari Wishes The Iconic Director

Veteran filmmaker, Mani Ratnam turns 64 today. As he celebrates his birthday, several celebrities from the entertainment industry took to social media to share their wishes for the actor. The latest one to be added to the list is Aditi Rao Hydari who even penned a note for the filmmaker.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s wish for Mani Ratnam

Aditi Rao Hydari took to social media to share a special wish for filmmaker Mani Ratnam. The actor uploaded a monochrome picture of herself looking up at Mani Ratnam as he talks to her. The filmmaker looked like he was explaining something to her. The picture also had the words, “Happy birthday to the bestest ever” written below it. The actor captioned the picture as, “#ManiSir” along with a heart emoji.

Aditi Rao Hydari then also shared a special wish on her Twitter handle. She shared a picture of Mani Ratnam and one can also spot the actor in the background. She further explained how grateful she is to have him in her life. She also wrote, “My guru, mentor and my favouritest person... Happy Birthday, #ManiSir. The biggest blessing is to learn from him every day”.

Take a look at Aditi Rao Hydari’s posts here:

My guru, mentor and my favouritest person... Happy Birthday #ManiSir ❤️



The biggest blessing is to learn from him everyday pic.twitter.com/v8GvCaO1SL — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) June 2, 2019

Aditi Rao Hydari has worked alongside Mani Ratnam in several hit movies. They first collaborated on the 2017 film, Kaatru Veliyidai. Aditi Rao Hydari and Mani Ratnam also worked together in the 2018 film, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. The duo is all set to collaborate once again in Mani Ratnam’s much-anticipated film, Ponniyin Selvan.

In addition to Aditi Rao Hydari, several other celebrities also wish Mani Ratnam on this special occasion. Filmmaker Selvaraghavan of Kadhal Kondein fame took to social media and wrote, “Happy birthday dear Maniratnam sir, the man who inspired me to become a filmmaker. Through your films, I have learnt a lot, sir. By watching you live your life I have learnt even more”.

Happy birthday dear Maniratnam sir, the man who inspired me to become a film maker. Through your films I have learnt a lot sir. By watching you live your life I have learnt even more 🙏 — selvaraghavan (@selvaraghavan) June 2, 2019

Director Mohan Raja of Thani Oruvan fame also wished the filmmaker along with sharing wishes for the music composer, Ilaiyaraaja, “Tamil Cinema rejuvenated on the same date. Happy birthday, #Illayaraja sir #Maniratnam sir. “Genius at work do another full-time work too ..INSPIRING GENERATIONS even without their knowledge” Wishes from a .00001% of the inspired here”.

Tamil Cinema rejuvenated on the same date😍 🙏

Happy birthday #Illayaraja sir #Maniratnam sir 💐💐💐

“Genius at work do another full time work too ..

INSPIRING GENERATIONS even without their knowledge”

Wishes from a .00001% of the inspired here pic.twitter.com/EnamPlsyBM — Mohan Raja (@jayam_mohanraja) June 2, 2019

South Indian actor Khushbu Sundar also shared a special wish, “One man who leaves me speechless..one man in whose company I am awestruck..one man who gives me those fangirl moments.. #ManiRatnam. As he celebrates his birthday today I wish him loads n loads of happiness n success forever. Thank you for always being there Sir @hasinimani”.

One man who leaves me speechless..one man in whose company I am awestruck..one man who gives me those fan girl moments.. #ManiRatnam ..as he celebrates his birthday today I wish him loads n loads of happiness n success forever.. thank you for always being there Sir @hasinimani — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) June 2, 2019

