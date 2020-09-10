Manichitrathazhu Shooting Location Includes The Iconic Padmanabhapuram Palace & More

Manichitrathazhu is a Malayalam psychological thriller helmed by Fazil. The movie released in 1993 and is a cult classic. Read on to know where it was shot.

Manichitrathazhu shooting locations

Manichitrathazhu was majorly shot in Padmanabhapuram Palace and Hill Palace, Tripunithura. Some parts of it were also shot in Vasan House which was owned by SS Vasan, owner of Gemini Studios. The Padmanabhapuram Palace is still famous due to the shoots of Manichitrathazhu and the guides around the palace still talk about various parts of the palace and what scene from the movie was shot there.

More about Manichitrathazhu

A psychological thriller that revolves around the story of Nakulan and Ganga, a newly married couple who plan to move to an ancestral house which is claimed to be haunted by their neighbours and relatives. As the couple stays there, they find about the history of the palace. Further on in the movie, some supernatural events take place which seem connected to Nakulan’s cousin Sreedevi. As Nakulan gets worried about his wife, he summons a friend from the states who is a psychiatrist, Dr. Sunny Joseph.

Sunny then goes on to understand and analyze the situation only to find out that the person who is indeed connected to the supernatural event is Ganga and how her traumatic childhood has led to this. Sunny then arranges for a tantric ceremony to help Ganga get rid of the spirit that had got into her.

Manichitrathazhu was directed by Fazil and scripted by Madhu Muttam, with Swargachitra Appachan bankrolling the project. Manichitrathazhu sees Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi and Shobana in focal roles whereas Nedumudi Venu, Innocent, Vinaya Prasad, K. P. A. C. Lalitha, Sridhar, K. B. Ganesh Kumar, Sudheesh, and Thilakan are a part of the supporting cast.

The movie was cinematographed by Venu and editing was done by TR Shekhar. MG Radhakrishnan composed the songs featured in the movie and, the original music score was done by Johnson. Manichitrathazhu has been remade into 4 more languages- Rajmohol in Bengali, Chandramukhi in Tamil, Apthamitra in Kannada and Bhool Bhulaiyaa in Hindi. All of them were received well, but none of them was at par with the original. Shobhana won The National Film Award for Best Actress whereas the movie went on to win the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

