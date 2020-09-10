Vikrant Massey's Motivational Insta Post Is All About "great Things" & "letting Go"

Vikrant Massey recently starred in a Netflix film Cargo, along with actor Shweta Tripathi. He was seen as an astronaut in the film who takes the help of a female astronaut, to build a dream team and fight loneliness. Speaking about his character and the plot of the film, Vikrant Massey shared a video on Instagram. Check out the video below, in which the actor speaks about how great things are just a story away.

Vikrant Massey's journey in 'Cargo' was just a story away

Vikrant Massey shared a video on his Instagram about his journey from being a lone wolf in a Cargo to building a dream team to fight a demon. In the caption, Vikrant Massey wrote that Great things happen to those who learn "its okay to let go". He further added that sometimes, a good story helps one realise about it. Cargo followed the story of a spaceship named Pushpak 634A where a demon Prahastha, works for the Post Death Transition services. He is then accompanied by a female astronaut where they recycle dead people for rebirth.

Many of Vikrant Massey's fans who watched his movie Cargo praised the actor for his performance and the idea behind the storyline of the film. Most of his fans also commented under his video, praising the film and his performance. While many of his fans wrote that he was the true meaning of 'talent', some of his fans also requested the actor to work in more films. One of Vikrant Massey's fans also mentioned how his film Cargo was completely different, in terms of imagination.

Apart from Cargo, Vikrant Massey will also be seen in the upcoming Netflix movie Dolly kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The upcoming movie stars Bhumi Pednekar and Konkana Sen Sharma in the lead roles. It follows the story of two cousins who share a secret between them. Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, the film is expected to release on September 18, 2020.

