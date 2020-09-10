Tahira Kashyap's Throwback Photo With Her Squad Is Simply Unmissable; See Pic

Writer and theatre director Tahira Kashyap is quite active on social media as she keeps giving followers a sneak peek into her life. From keeping fans updated about her novels to sharing cosy pictures with husband Ayushmann Khurrana, her posts never fail to entertain masses. Recently, she shared a throwback family picture but while doing so, Tahira cracked a hilarious joke which has left her fans in splits.

Tahira Kashyap’s throwback photo

In the picture shared by Tahira, she can be seen seated with her relatives in the living room of her previous house. The camera has captured the entire squad having a gala time. However, when you look closely, the background of the picture is filled with several towels which appear to be drying up. Tahira used her writing prowess to describe the picture in a hysterical manner.

ALSO READ| Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Kashyap Look Picture Perfect In This Latest Photo

While usually, one would describe squad pictures with sentimental captions, Tahira chose to do otherwise. Focusing on the towels placed behind, she referred to this throwback photo as a time, when ‘towels adorned her living room’. Keeping the pun aside, her beau Ayushmann Khurrana looks unrecognisable with geeky spectacles. Check it out here:

ALSO READ| Tahira Kashyap Khurrana Is Excited As She Submits Manuscript Of Her Upcoming Book

In another recent post shared by her, Tahira promoted her upcoming novel, The 12 Commandments of Being A Woman. Although the announcement of the book was already done by her on Women’s Day, fans were speculating what will be the book based on. The video gives a glimpse of the book.

Undoubtedly, it is going to be an inspirational piece of art, as the writer’s life wasn’t an easy one. The cancer survivor will unleash her rebel nature breaking all stereotypes in her upcoming project. She shared the post writing alongside,

“Some rules are unsaid,

By the stereotype life is lead.

I had my reasons, like many others, to be a rebel,

Celebrating the same with high notes,bass and lots of treble!

#the12commandmentsofbeingawoman #comingsoon #womenforwomen #femaleauthors #womenauthors #wordsofwomen”

ALSO READ| Tahira Kashyap Shares 'Commandments Of Being A Woman', Says She Had Reasons To Be A Rebel

ALSO READ| Ayushmann Khurrana Shares A Beautiful Picture Of Wife Tahira Kashyap On IG Story; See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.