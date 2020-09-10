Salman Khan to shoot for 'Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai' in October post Bigg Boss premiere

Super star Salman Khan who is set to shoot the Bigg Boss 14 premiere episode on October 1, will start the final shooting schedule of his next film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. According to a source of Mumbai Mirror, after shooting for the premiere of Bigg Boss, Salman will resume the final schedule of the upcoming film which was earlier stated to hit the theatres around Eid this year.

Salman Khan to shoot for final leg of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

The source informed that the last leg of the schedule is a short one probably of 10-12 days at Mehboob Studio in Mumbai. The shot also includes a song featuring Salman and his leading lady, Disha Patani. At last, the source added that the antagonist, Randeep Hooda along with Jackie Shroff, who has a strong supporting role, will also be a part of this schedule.

Read: Salman Khan Asks Fans To 'stay Safe' As He Enjoys A Bicycle Ride At His Panvel Farmhouse

Read: Where Was Salman Khan's 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' Filmed? Shooting Locations Revealed

Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai is said to be the remake of South Korean film Veteran. It will be directed by Prabhudheva who is expected to return to Mumbai for resuming the shoot. Meanwhile, Randeep is recuperating from a leg surgery, which he underwent at the Breach Candy Hospital on August 20. Randeep’s father issued a statement and thanked all his fans and well-wishers for pouring in their love for the actor. His father informed that the actor is recovering from the surgery.

Meanwhile, reports by Mumbai Mirror have also indicated that Salman Khan will start shooting the first episode of Bigg Boss 2020 on October 1 at Film City (Goregoan, Mumbai). The show will air after the shoot on October 4 on Colors TV, where fans will finally be able to see who the Bigg Boss 14 contestants are. As usual, the show will be filmed before the date it is actually televised.

The show's starting episode was shot a day in advance as it helped keep the Bigg Boss 14 contestants' identity a secret. But in Bigg Boss 2020, the shoot will happen a few days before as times are 'unprecedented'. The source also added that this time the shoot will happen three days in advance, according to the portal.

Read: 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' Full Movie: Where And How To Watch This Salman Khan Starrer?

Read: 'Bigg Boss' 2020: Salman Khan Will Return To Sets On THIS Day; Read

(Image credit: Salman Khan/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.