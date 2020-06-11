Manju Warrier Talks About Her Debut Film, Says 'Knew Nothing About Films In The Beginning'

Manju Warrier, who made her acting debut when she was 17, in a recent media interview, talked about her first movie Sakshyam (1995). The actor said that she was naive and clueless about cinema when she started back in 1995. However, Manju Warrier said that she was never camera shy or afraid of acting. Sakshyam, starring Murali, Gautami, and Suresh Gopi in the lead had Manju Warrier playing the role of Gautami and Murali's daughter. The movie released in 1995 and was reportedly one of the highest grosser of the year.

Manju Warrier, who was last seen in Prathi Poovankozhi, in the same media interview, revealed that she hated her acting in Sakshyam. She added that she felt she could have done a better job and felt like improvising her performance in Sakshyam. Manju Warrier also disclosed that she is never satisfied with her performance and expressed that she needs to improve as an actor.

Also Read | Manju Warrier Heaps Praise At Nayanthara, Says 'I Love Her Dedication Towards Work'

Also Read | Manju Warrier, Aashiq Abu And B Unnikrishnan Donate Television Sets For A Novel Initiative

Manju Warrier in the early phase of her career collaborated with many veteran directors and actors. Manju's performance in Rajeev Kumar's Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu won her a special mention at the 46th National Film Awards. The Rajeev Kumar directorial was one of Manju Warrier's last movies before she went on a hiatus.

Manju Warrier was last seen in Rosshan Andrrews' Prathi Poovankozhi. The movie, starring Manju Warrier, Anushree, and Rosshan Andrrews in the lead throws light on the sexual abuse faced by women on public transports. The Manju Warrier starrer was reported to be based on a short story written by Unni R. The movie released in 2019 ran in the theatre for 50 days and was declared a hit at the box office.

Also Read | Kerala Elephant Death: Trisha, Amala Paul And Manju Warrier Express Grief

What's next for Manju Warrier?

Meanwhile, Manju Warrier has a slew of movies at different stages of production. Firstly, she has Priyadarshan's magnum-opus Marakkar: Arabikandalinte Simham. The film has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Pranav Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in prominent roles. The Manju Warrier starrer narrates the tale of Kunjali Markkar IV and his fight against the Portuguese army.

Also Read | Manju Warrier And Brother Madhu Remember Father On His Second Death Anniversary

Marakkar: Arabikandalinte Simham is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T Kuruvilla, and Roy CJ under their respective production banners. Initially, the Priyadarshan directorial was slated to hit the marquee in March, however, due to the coronavirus crisis, the makers cancelled the release of the film. Besides the upcomer, Manju Warrier has Tofin T Chacko's The Priest, Santosh Sivan's Jack N Jill, Madhu Wariar's Lalitham Sundaram in the pipeline.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.