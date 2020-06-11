Manju Warrier And Brother Madhu Remember Father On His Second Death Anniversary

Manju Warrier, on the second death anniversary of her father Madhavan Warrier, shared an old picture from her childhood album on her Instagram story. The photo shared on Wednesday morning had Madhavan Warrier holding Manju and Madhu on his arms. The throwback picture shared by the Manju Warrier and Madhu Wariar has gone viral on social media with fans raving about the siblings.

Check out the picture:

As per reports, Manju Warrier's dad was battling cancer for a long time and breathed his last on June 10, 2017. He passed away at his residence in Pullu, Thrissur. In an old interview with an online portal, Manju Warrier had revealed how her father borrowed money and joined chit funds to get her proper education. The celebrated South Indian actor in the same interview disclosed that her father was an accountant at a private firm and she was very close to him.

Manju Warrier was last seen in Rosshan Andrrews' Prathi Poovankozhy. The movie, starring Manju Warrier, Anushree, and Rosshan Andrrews in the lead throws light on the sexual abuse faced by women on public transports. The Manju Warrier starrer was reported to be based on a short story written by Unni R. The movie released in 2019 managed to run for 50 days in the theatres and was declared a hit at the box office.

Manju Warrier, who is currently home-quarantined has a slew of movies at different stages of production. Firstly, she has Priyadarshan's magnum-opus Marakkar: Arabikandalinte Simham. The film has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Pranav Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in prominent roles. The Manju Warrier starrer narrates the tale of Kunjali Markkar IV and his fight against the Portuguese army.

Marakkar: Arabikandalinte Simham is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T Kuruvilla, and Roy CJ under their respective production banners. Initially, the Priyadarshan directorial was slated to hit the marquee in March, however, due to the coronavirus crisis, the makers cancelled the release of the film. Besides the upcomer, Manju Warrier has Tofin T Chacko's The Priest, Santosh Sivan's Jack N Jill, Madhu Wariar's Lalitham Sundaram in the pipeline.

