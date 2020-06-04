Manju Warrier, Aashiq Abu And B Unnikrishnan Donate Television Sets For A Novel Initiative

On Wednesday, an online portal reported that Manju Warrier has offered to donate five television sets for the 'Television challenge', which aims to help the financially backward students with televisions so that they can take the online classes during the lockdown. Reportedly, filmmakers Aashiq Abu and B Unnikrishnan have promised to lend support to the novel initiative. The Television challenge was recently launched after the state government passed a directive requesting all the schools to start virtual class from June.

The initiative aims at providing television sets to students with a financially backward background. Interestingly, Manju Warrier was reported to be the first celebrity to offer help. Following this, filmmakers Aashiq Abu and B Unnikrishnan too joined her. For the unknown, this not the first time Mollywood celebrities like Manju Warrier and Aashiq Abu are rendering their help to the needy. In the past, Manju Warrier and Aashiq Abu have contributed to several welfare funds as well.

Meanwhile, Manju Warrier was last seen in Rosshan Andrrews' Prathi Poovankozhi. The movie, starring Manju Warrier, Anushree, and Rosshan Andrrews in the lead, narrates the tale of Madhuri and her ordeals. The movie released last year was reportedly declared a hit.

On the work front, Manju Warrier has a slew of movies at different stages of production. Soon after the lockdown, Manju Warrier is expected to join the sets of Jofin T. Chacko's The Priest. The forthcoming movie will bring together Mammootty and Manju Warrier on screen for the first time. The upcoming Malayalam movie also features Nikhila Vimal, Sreenath Bhasi and Saniya Iyappan in pivotal roles. Thereafter, Manju Warrier has Madhu Wariar's Lalitham Sundaram, Priyadarshan's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, and Sanal Kumar Sashidaran's A'hr Kayattam in the pipeline.

Aashiq Abu is currently busy with the pre-production work of his upcoming movie with Soubin Shahir. The untitled film will see Soubin in the role of a celestial being. Touted to be a fantasy thriller, the Aashiq Abu directorial is written by Muhsin Parari of Virus (2019) fame.

