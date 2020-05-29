Santosh Sivan Reveals Why 'Jack N Jill' Was The Right Film To Work With Manju Warrier

Santosh Sivan, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming movie Jack N Jill, talked about the upcomer in a recent interview with an online portal. He said that the movie would be a multi-genre film with a fun and whimsical storyline. He further revealed that he discussed the idea of the upcomer with his friends from college and colleagues, whose inputs he has incorporated in the film.

The Santosh Sivan directorial stars Manju Warrier in the lead while Soubin Shahir and Kalidas Jayaram play prominent characters. Talking about Manju's character, Santosh said that she plays a simple woman on whom a science experiment is done. He also added that he always wanted to collaborate with Manju Warrier for a unique film, and Jack N Jill was one of them.

Expressing his joy in working with Manju Warrier the Jack N Jill director revealed that he would not release the movie on OTT. Interestingly, Santosh Sivan wants to wait for the theatres to reopen. The Santosh Sivan directorial also features actors like Soubin Shahir, Basil Joseph, and Nedumudi Venu in pivotal roles. The movie was slated to hit the marquee around this time however due to the lockdown the movie was pushed.

What's next for Manju Warrier?

On the work front, Manju Warrier is expected to join the sets of Jofin T Chacko's The Priest soon after the lockdown ends. The forthcoming movie will bring together Mammootty and Manju Warrier on screen for the first time. The upcoming Malayalam movie will also feature Nikhila Vimal, Sreenath Bhasi and Saniya Iyappan in pivotal roles. Besides the upcomer, Manju Warrier is awaiting the release of Priyadarshan's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

The film has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Pranav Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in prominent roles. The Manju Warrier starrer narrates the tale of Kunjali Markkar IV and their fight against the Portuguese army.

Marakkar is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T Kuruvilla, and Roy CJ under their respective production banners. Initially, the Priyadarshan directorial was slated to hit the marquee in March, however, due to the coronavirus crisis, the makers cancelled the release of the film.

