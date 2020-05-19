Manju Warrier's Traditional Twist To 'Money Heist' Anthem Bella Ciao Is Unmissable; Watch

On Monday, Manju Warrier posted a video from her Veena practising session on her social media handle. Interestingly, the Lucifer actor was playing the tunes of Netflix's show Money Heist's anthem- Bella Ciao on her Veena. Tagging the makers of Money Heist in the caption, Manju Warrier posted the video in the wee hours.

Check out Manju Warrier's video:

Recently, Manju Warrier took to her social media handle to reveal that she has started taking Veena lessons. She posted a video of herself playing a soothing tune of the Veena. The video posted a few weeks ago went viral soon after. Looking at Manju Warrier's video playing the Money Heist anthem, it is sure this one too would not take time to catch the attention of the netizens.

Currently, in quarantine with family, Manju Warrier is taking time to nurture her hobbies. A learned classic dancer, Manju Warrier recently posted a picture of herself emulating a dance move on World Dance Day. Sharing the photo on her social media, Manju Warrier wrote: "Dancers don't need wings to fly!" (sic)

What's next for Manju Warrier?

On the work front, Manju Warrier is expected to join the sets of Jofin T. Chacko's The Priest soon after the lockdown ends. The forthcoming movie will bring together Mammootty and Manju Warrier on screen for the first time. The upcoming Malayalam movie will also feature Nikhila Vimal, Sreenath Bhasi and Saniya Iyappan in pivotal roles. Besides the upcomer, Manju Warrier is awaiting the release of Priyadarshan's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

The upcomer has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Pranav Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in prominent roles. The Manju Warrier starrer narrates the tale of Kunjali Markkar IV and their fight against the Portuguese army. Marakkar is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T. Kuruvilla, and Roy C. J. under their production banner respectively. Initially, the Priyadarshan directorial was slated to hit the marquee in March, however, due to the coronavirus crisis, the makers cancelled the release of the film.

