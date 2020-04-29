World Dance Day: Manju Warrier Feels 'Dancers Don't Need Wings To Fly'

Every year, April 29 is observed as World Dance Day and all the passionate dancers celebrate this day by flooding social media with their dance videos. Recently, in addition to all the dancers worldwide, the Malayalam actor Manju Warrier also joined the bandwagon to celebrate this day, as she is a classical dancer herself. Although she did not post a video, Warrier had her fans obsessing over a photograph of herself dancing.

Also Read | Manju Warrier's Latest Still From 'Jack N Jill' Takes Fans By Surprise; See Pics

Manju Warrier feels 'Dancers don't need wings to fly'

Manju Warrier's love for classical dance is quite evident from her social media handles as the Asuran actor often posts pictures and videos of herself performing the dance form. Warrier is also an established dancer who has won several accolades during her school and college days. Not so long ago, Manju Warrier had posted a video of her Kuchipudi performance amid the nationwide lockdown on Instagram and captioned it "When in doubt, dance it out!." Now, to commemorate World Dance Day, the Malayalam A-lister shared a photograph and captioned it, "Dancers don't need wings to fly! #worlddanceday". Her picture was shot by her elder brother Madhu Warrier, who is also a renowned Malayalam actor and producer.

Also Read | Manju Warrier Provides Financial Aid To The Transgender Community During Lockdown

Also Read | Manju Warrier Breaks Down Terms Like 'isolation' & 'self-quarantine' For Fans; See Post

Check out some of Madhu Warrier's astonishing pictures and videos dancing, on the occasion of World Dance Day

Also Read | Rajinikanth Was Impressed By THIS Role Of Manju Warrier, Reveals Director Santosh Sivan

Also Read | Manju Warrier Cross-examined For Five Hours In Kerala Actress Abduction Case?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.