Money Heist Actor Alba Flores Aka Nairobi Blows Kisses Singing Dream A Little Dream Of Me

Money Heist or La Casa de Papel has become one of the most popular shows streaming on Netflix. The latest part 4 started streaming in early April 2020 and got rave reactions from the audiences. Alba Flores as Nairobi is one of the most liked characters. Flores is seen goofing around in a video. Read to know more.

Alba Flores blows kisses while singing

Many fans were shattered with the death of Nairobi in Money Heist which is why fans are showering their love for her on the internet. In a video uploaded by a fan page, Alba Flores is singing Dream a Little Dream of Me. She then turns to the camera and lip-syncs the lyrics. Flores blows kisses as the song plays, “Say "Night-ie night” and kiss me,” and then smiles. In the end, she is seen acting ‘’Just hold me tight and tell me you'll miss me,” lines from the song. Check out the video.

It appears that Alba Flores would not be seen in Money Heist Part 5. La Casa de Papel shared a video in which she is seen bidding farewell to the team. In her goodbye speech, Flores poured love for her friends and crew members. She said “For some people in the team, with some people of the team, it's been many years. I want to thank you all for everything you've taught me. I've grown here as an actress, more than I ever imagined I would and as a person.” [sic] She mentioned that they are amazing and she hopes to film with them 16,000 times more. Flores concluded by saying that she will miss them.

Money Heist was initially intended to be a limited series with just two parts on Spanish network Antena. However, Netflix acquired the streaming rights and re-cut the series into 22 shorter episodes, as per reports. The first part has 13 episodes, while the second part has nine episodes. Money Heist Part 3 has eight episodes and the fourth part also has eight episodes.

