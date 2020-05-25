Manju Warrier Wishes 'Eid Mubarak' With First Look Poster Of Her Upcomer 'Kayattam'

Manju Warrier on Sunday unveiled the new poster of her forthcoming movie Kayattam. The poster was released on the occasion of Eid with the promise that it would soon hit the marquee. Besides Manju Warrier, the director of Kayattam- Sanal Kumar Sasidharan too shared the poster of the upcomer.

'Kayattam' poster:

The poster unveiled on Sunday evening has Manju Warrier sitting in the backdrop of snow-covered mountains. It is a known fact that Manju Warrier plays the role of a hiker in the upcomer, which the director of A'hr Kayattam confirmed in an old interview. Interestingly, the movie is shot in the Himalayas, and it was from the set of A'hr Kayattam that Manju Warrier was rescued last year by the government officials. A'hr Kayattam stars Manju Warrier in the lead and will mark her debut as a producer. She is co-producing the film with Shaji Mathew and Aruna Mathew.

Though nothing much has been revealed about the upcomer, reports have it that the film is currently in post-production. Kayattam's shooting was wrapped up last year and was slated to release this year. However, with the pandemic and on-going lockdown, it is hard to predict the release of Kayattam.

Meanwhile, Manju Warrier was last seen in Rosshan Andrrews' Prathi Poovankozhi. The movie, starring Manju Warrier, Anushree, and Rosshan Andrrews in the lead, narrates the tale of Madhuri and her ordeals. The movie released last year was reportedly declared a hit.

On the work front, Manju Warrier is expected to join the sets of Jofin T. Chacko's The Priest soon after the lockdown ends. The forthcoming movie will bring together Mammootty and Manju Warrier on screen for the first time. The upcoming Malayalam movie will also feature Nikhila Vimal, Sreenath Bhasi and Saniya Iyappan in pivotal roles. Besides the upcomer, Manju Warrier is awaiting the release of Priyadarshan's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

The upcomer has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Pranav Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in prominent roles. The Manju Warrier starrer narrates the tale of Kunjali Markkar IV and their fight against the Portuguese army. Marakkar is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T. Kuruvilla, and Roy C. J. under their production banner respectively. Initially, the Priyadarshan directorial was slated to hit the marquee in March, however, due to the coronavirus crisis, the makers cancelled the release of the film.

