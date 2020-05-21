Mohanlal Turns 60: Prithviraj, Manju Warrier, Nivin Pauly And Others Extend B'day Wishes

Legendary Malayalam actor Mohanlal turned 60 today. Amid the lockdown, the actor will be celebrating his milestone birthday with his loved ones. Fans of Mohanlal have already started pouring in their wishes for the actor. Additionally, the film fraternity is also wishing Mohanlal on this special day. Here is a list of who all have wished Mohanlal on his birthday today.

ALSO READ | Mohanlal’s Daughter Vismaya Showcases Her Uber-cool Martial Arts Skills

Film fraternity wishes Malayalam actor Mohanlal on his birthday

Prithviraj Sukumaran was one of the first actors to wish Mohanlal on his birthday. The actor took to social media to share a picture with the legend. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal have worked together on numerous films and the latest one being the superhit action flick, Lucifer. Prithviraj Sukumaran further wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday Chettan!”.

ALSO READ | 'RRR' To Reunite 'Janatha Garage' Duo Mohanlal And Jr NTR For Second Time?

Actor Manju Warrier too had a special wish in store for the actor. While talking about how a river never gets old, Manju Warrier requested Mohanlal to keep the audience and the industry happy for a long time. She shared a picture of Mohanlal where one can also spot a blurred Manju Warrier in the background. The duo has worked together on several films including Aaraam Thampuran in 1997, Kanmadam in 1998, and the most recent, Lucifer in 2019.

Premam actor Nivin Pauly also gleefully shared a heartfelt wish for the veteran. He shared a selfie with Mohanlal. Fondly referred to as “Laletta” by his fans, Nivin Pauly also referred to Mohanlal with the same nickname in his wish. He also wrote, “Happy birthday Laletta”. Mohanlal had made an extended cameo appearance in Nivin Pauly’s 2018 period drama, Kayamkulam Kochunni.

ALSO READ | Prithviraj Sukumaran Updates Fans That He Is Shooting For 'Aadujeevitham' Amid Coronavirus

Aju Varghese was also all praises for Mohanlal as he wished him on his birthday. The actor shared a picture where Mohanlal is seen reading a script while Aju Varghese fondly looks at him with a large smile on his face. Aju Varghese further wrote, “The legend, the master, and unbelievably humble human...Wishing you a HAPPY BIRTHDAY Lal sir”. Aju Varghese and Mohanlal have worked together in films like Ittymaani: Made in China, Oppam, Peruchazhi, etc.

The legend, the master, and unbelievably humble human....

Wishing you a HAPPY BIRTHDAY Lal sir 😘❤️#HappyBirthdayMohanlal @Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/NulqjNywtZ — Aju Varghese (@AjuVarghesee) May 21, 2020

Television actor Suresh Menon also took to his social media to share a heartfelt wish for Mohanlal. He further wrote while wishing his Bhramaram co-star, “Happy Birthday dear @mohanlal flashback to a still from Bhramaram. One of my best roles in my career where I got to play a negative role. But working with Lal Sir was the ultimate experience that any actor can go through. Stay safe stay blessed Mohanlal The complete actor”

ALSO READ | Prithviraj Starrer 'Aadujeevitham's' Jordan Schedule Wrapped, Team To Return To Kerala?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.