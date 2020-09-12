Manju Warrier Giggles Like Little Girl As She Cuts Her Birthday Cake; Watch Video

Malayalam actor Manju Warrier who turned a year older this Thursday, September 10, celebrated her birthday amid much fanfare. The actor cut a special birthday cake with the staff of a popular celebrity skin clinic in Kerala. The video of the same was recently shared by one of the actor's online fan clubs.

In the video, Manju Warrier is giggling like a little girl while cutting her birthday cake. Later, she thanks everyone for making her birthday celebrations memorable. Here's the video:

"Happy Birthday Manju," says Mollywood

Many Mollywood actors like Kunchacko Boban, Geetu Mohandas, Jayasurya, others wished Manju Warrier on her birthday. "Happy Birthday dear Manju...May the laughter and Happiness decorate your life throughout," (sic) wrote actor Kunchacko Boban. Meanwhile, Manju Warrier's best friend, actor Bhavana said, "Happy Birthday to Manju Chechi. I love you so much #sisterfromanothermother." (sic)

Interestingly, Manju Warrier expressed gratitude to all her fans and colleagues with a sweet online post. "Big hug and lots of love to each of you who made this day special with your love and wishes," (sic) wrote Manju Warrier. She also said that she is taken aback by the love and warmth she received online on her birthday. She wrote: "Truly humbled!" (sic) Check out Manju Warrier's post:

What's next for Manju Warrier?

Manju Warrier is awaiting the release of Priyadarshan's magnum-opus Marakkar: Arabikandalinte Simham. The movie, starring Mohanlal and Manju Warrier in the lead was originally slated to hit the marquee in March 2020. However, due to the pandemic, the film's release was indefinitely pushed. The movie also features actors like Keerthy Suresh, Suneil Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Pranav Mohanlal, Prabhu, and others in prominent roles.

Marakkar: Arabikandalinte Simham narrates the tale of Kunjali Markkar IV and his fight against the Portuguese army. Besides the upcomer, Manju Warrier also has Sanal Kumar Sasidaran's Kayattam and Madhu Wariar's Lalitham Sundaram. Both the above-mentioned movies are produced by Manju Warrier under her production banner.

