Did You Know Manju Warrier Had Eloped With Dileep? Some Unknown Facts About The B'day Girl

It is Malayalam actress Manju Warrier's birthday today (September 10). Manju Warrier is not only an exceptional actress but is also an admirable person when it comes to her personal life. While talking to media, Manju Warrier has never been shy to discuss all the difficult phases in her life. As fans celebrate her birthday, here are some lesser-known facts about the starlet that many might be unaware of:

Manju Warrier eloped with Dileep

Manju Warrier in 1999 eloped and got married to Malayalam actor Dileep at the Aluva Sri Krishna Temple. This created havoc in the industry. After getting done with the shoot of the film Kannezhuthi Pottumthottu in 1999, Manju Warrier eloped with the actor. Missing reports of hers were even published in newspapers. Later it was confirmed that she ran away and got married to Dileep because her family was objecting to their relationship.

However, later reports surfaced that Manju Warrier's husband was already married to a distant relative of his and their marriage was already registered. After getting to know about Manju Warrier and his relationship, his family convinced his first wife and she moved to Gulf. Even though the two had separated, Manju Warrier's husband had not officially divorced his first wife. In 2015, Dileep and Manju Warrier filed for a divorce.

Manju Warrier's comeback

When Manju Warrier had gotten married to her husband, she took a break from movies and disappeared. However, she is the only actress in the industry to make a successful comeback in films after 14 long years. She stayed strong through her divorce proceedings and even after being constantly targeted by gossip mongers. Manju Warrier is still going strong and many fans consider her as an idol. She is now involved in social activities and is an ambassador of various government projects.

Manju Warrier's movies

Manju Warrier made her debut in films with her role as smitha in Sakshyam in 1995. Manju Warrier's movies that showcased her real talent were Ee Puzhayum Kadannu, Kannezhuthi Pottumthottu, Kanmadam, Lucifer, Asuran, Odiyan and Mohanlal. Manju Warrier has been critically acclaimed for many of her recent films like Asuran and Mohanlal. She is currently working on her future projects that include Kayattam, Chathur Mukham, The Priest, Lalitham Sundaram and Padavettu.

