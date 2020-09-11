Manju Warrier Shares Gratitude Post, Says 'Big Hug & Lots Of Love To Everyone'

Manju Warrier who ringed in her 42nd birthday on Thursday, September 10, recently expressed her gratitude to all her fans and friends, who wished her on her birthday. "Big hug and lots of love to each of you who made this day special with your love and wishes," (sic) wrote Manju Warrier. She also said that she is taken aback by the love and warmth she received online on her birthday. She wrote: "Truly humbled!" (sic)

Check out Manju Warrier's post

"Finally, a post after so long," say netizens on Manju Warrier's latest post

Manju Warrier's latest post has managed to bring a smile on the faces of the actor's fans, who are rejoicing her return to social media after a break of a few months. "Welcome back. A post after a long time," (sic) wrote a fan of Manju Warrier. Here's how the internet is reacting to Manju Warrier's gratitude post.

Several Mollywood celebrities too wished Manju Warrier on her birthday. "Happy Birthday dear Manju...May the laughter and Happiness decorate your life throughout," wrote Manju Warrier's How Old Are You (2014) co-star Kunchacko Boban. Meanwhile, Manju Warrier's best friends- Geetu Mohandas, Poornima Indrajith, and Bhavana also shared sweet posts on her birthday.

What's next for Manju Warrier?

Manju Warrier will be next seen in Priyadarshan's magnum-opus Marakkar: Arabikandalinte Simham with Mohanlal. The movie also features actors like Keerthy Suresh, Suneil Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Pranav Mohanlal, Prabhu, and others in prominent roles. The film narrates the tale of Kunjali Markkar IV and his fight against the Portuguese army. The movie is produced by Perumbavoor, Santhosh T Kuruvilla, and Roy CJ under their respective production banners.

Besides the upcomer, Manju Warrier has an array of films up for release. She has Sanal Kumar Sasidharan's Kayattam ready for release, among others. Manju Warrier is also expected to join the sets of Jofin T Chacko's The Priest, and Madhu Wariar's Lalitham Sundaram soon.



