Shriya Saran's Net Worth Ready To Soar As Makers Unveil 'Gamanam' 1st Look On Her Birthday

Shriya Saran kick-started her career in 2001, with her debut in the Telugu film Ishtam. However, she rose to fame after her acting chops in Santhosham, 2002, won many hearts. Ever since then, the actor has been a part of a slew of movies in her stellar career. Here's a look at Shriya Saran's net worth.

Shriya Saran's net worth

As per the report of Celebrity Net Worth, Shriya Saran's net worth is Rs 74 crore ($10 million). Shriya Saran's income is apprehensive of her appearances in movies. She has been on the face of several magazines too. Shriya Saran's Instagram gives a peek into her several other ventures. She was born in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. In 2018, she tied the knot with Andrei Koscheev. The duo's pictures on social media speak volumes of their love.

Shriya Saran's movies

Shriya Saran has been a part of several Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam films. More so, she has also worked in a few English and Kannada movies. Her movie titled Sivaji: The Boss is reportedly one of the highest-grossing Tamil films. She was roped in to play the lead in The Other End of the Line. Her notable work is in movies like Drishyam, Gautamiputra Satakarni, Kanthaswamy and others.

Shriya Saran's birthday

Shriya Saran was last seen in N.T.R Kathanayakudu, helmed by Krish. The makers of her upcoming film, Gamanam, unveiled the first-look poster of her movie on her 38th birthday, September 11. As seen in the poster, Shriya is clad in a saree with an intense look on her face. Sharing the poster on Twitter, director Krish wrote, "Immense pleasure to release d first look of Shriya on her Birthday from Multi-Language movie GAMANAM by debutant dir @sujanara0 Music Maestro #Ilaiyaraaja sir DoP n my fav @gnanashekarvs writer @saimadhav_burra n producers @RameshKarutoori @pushadapu @gnanashekarvs." Meanwhile, Shriya Saran is also awaiting the release of her Tamil film, Naragasooran.

As Shriya Saran turned a year older on September 11, wishes have been pouring in on social media. A user wrote, "Happy Birthday to my childhood crush. Your age is becoming less day by day." Check out some tweets.

