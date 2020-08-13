Manoj Tiwari Happy To Meet His Daughter After 5 Months, See Post

Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari shared a selfie on his Instagram account as he met his daughter after 5 long months. Actor turned politician, Manoj Tiwari rose to fame after he appeared in a Bhojpuri film Sasura Bada Paisawala, which turned out to be a box office hit. The actor took to his Instagram to express his happiness, as he met his daughter after 5 long months.

Manoj Tiwari meets daughter after 5 months, posts picture

The picture on Manoj Tiwari’s Instagram itself speaks of his unconditional love for his daughter. Along with the picture, Manoj Tiwari put up a caption which said, “पाँच महीने बाद अपनी बेटी को मिला.. ... ..” (sic). Manoj Tiwari had been living away from his family due to the ongoing Pandemic. Manoj Tiwari wore a blue shirt and threw a Nehru jacket on top of it, while his daughter wore a casual blue sweatshirt.

The actor turned politician spent his time in quarantine at his home in Delhi. He connected to the general public through his social media accounts. He spent time in the welfare of the people and shared his thoughts and statements through social media too. The actor is known for his bold political statements and his opinions over certain issues regarding the state.

Actor Manoj Tiwari initially started off as a singer and an actor in the Bhojpuri film industry. In the year 2003, Manoj Tiwari took the role in Sasura Bada Paisawala which turned out to be a commercial hit. The actor then appeared in several Bhojpuri films including Daroga Babu I love You and Bandhan Toote Na.

Manoj Tiwari was also a contestant of the reality show Big Boss season 4. He also sang the song Jiya Ho Bihar Ke Lal jiya tu Hazaar Saala in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's film Gangs of Waaseypur. Manoj Tiwari was last seen as a Television host in a show named Nehle Pe Dehla. After spending several years in the industry, Manoj Tiwari moved to politics. Currently, Manoj Tiwari is a BJP candidate of the North East Delhi consistency. He is also a member of the Indian Parliament.

