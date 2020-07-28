BJP's Manoj Tiwari Wishes Maharashtra CM Uddhav On B'day; Demands FIR In Sushant's Case

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray turned a year older on July 27. On his special day, BJP's Manoj Tiwari took to Twitter and wished Thackeray on his birthday. The former Delhi BJP president also pointed out that 43 days had passed since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died, but no FIR was registered so far.

He urged the Maharshtra Chief Minister for registration of an FIR in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away on June 14. His tweet in Hindi can be roughly translated as, "Shri Uddhav Ji, on this day I request with folded hands to give justice to Sushant who died 43 days ago. but no FIR has been registered so far. I hope you will help. Please do justice to millions of SSR fans."

Manoj Tiwari's tweet

Many happy returns of the Day @CMOMaharashtra Shri Uddhav Ji,

on this day I request will folded hands 🙏 to give justice to Sushant who died 43 days ago, FIR आज तक दर्ज नही हुई है, मुझे विश्वास है आप help करेंगे..

please do justice to millions of @itsSSR fans. pic.twitter.com/zalfsTNv4q — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) July 27, 2020

On Uddhav Thackeray's birthday, Bollywood celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh, Juhi Chawla, Anupam Kher, among others also took to their respective social media handles and wished Maharashtra's CM. Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter and wrote, "Happy birthday #UddhavThackeray ji. Love and prayers always!"

Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh posted a picture of Thackeray with his late politician father Vilasrao Deshmukh. Along with the picture of the duo, Deshmukh also penned a lengthy note. The Dhamaal actor tweeted, "If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more .. you are a leader- John Quincy Adams." Take a look at the picture here.

If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more .. you are a leader- John Quincy Adams. Wishing our Hon CM of Maharashtra Shri #UddhavThackeray ji a very happy birthday. May god bless you with good health & long life. @OfficeofUT pic.twitter.com/5nhBNfAPJY — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 27, 2020

"Today is Our Honorable Chief Minister Uddhavjis Birthday. A very very Happy Birthday to Uddhavji .... Bahut Bahut Badhai Ho .... !!!@OfficeofUT #HappyBirthdayUddhavThackeray," wrote Juhi Chawla on Twitter.

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case

Earlier, BJP's Manoj Tiwari had demanded a CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death, who passed away in June. "To my surprise, even 43 days after Sushant's death, no FIR is registered in Mumbai. So the case cannot be transferred to the CBI," Tiwari told PTI. Other actors who are also demanding a CBI inquiry are Shekhar Suman, Kangana Ranaut, Rhea Chakraborty.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Chief Minister decided not to celebrate his birthday this year on account of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state. As per ANI inputs, the Chief Minister instead urged his supporters and party workers to donate cash, blood, plasma for the people affected by the pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter and wrote, "Best wishes to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray Ji on his birthday. I pray for Uddhav Ji’s long and healthy life. @OfficeofUT."

