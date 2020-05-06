'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' Might Release In December, Reveals Director Priyadarshan

Just a few months ago, veteran director Priyadarshan was all pumped up for the release of his magnum-opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. However, months later the director seems to have more things to worry about, one of them being the pandemic and the other being his stalled movie. Recently, Priyadarshan engaged in a tête-à-tête conversation with a news portal, where he talked about the release of his films and much more.

Starting the conversation with his stalled project- Marakkar, Priyadarshan revealed that he is looking at releasing the movie by December this year or early next year. Marakkar, made on a budget of 100 crores, is reportedly one of the costliest Malayalam films. The Mohanlal starrer will release in 5000 screens across five languages.

Furthermore in the interview, Priyadarshan expressed sadness over the demise of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan. Interestingly, Priyadarshan and Irrfan had worked together in Billu (2019). He revealed that he was shocked to hear the news of Irrfan's demise, and admitted that he would miss Irrfan. Meanwhile, in the same interview, Priyadarshan also revealed that he is utilising the free time on the script of his next with Akshay Kumar. He also expressed that he is proud of his daughter- Kalyani Priyadarshan, who recently made her Malayalam film debut with Anoop Sathyan's Varane Avasyamund.

Meanwhile, fans of the director are awaiting the release of Marakkar. The movie narrates the tale of Kunjali Markkar IV and their fight against the Portuguese army. The upcomer has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Pranav Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in prominent roles. Marakkar is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T. Kuruvilla, and Roy C. J. under their production banner respectively. Initially the Priyadarshan directorial was slated to hit the marquee in March, however, due to the coronavirus crisis, the makers cancelled the release of the film.

Besides Marakkar, Priyadarshan is helming the sequel of his 2003 hit movie Hungama. The forthcoming film stars Meezaan Jafri, Pranita, Shilpa Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in the lead. The forthcoming movie is slated for an August release. Priyadarshan also is working on a movie with Akshay Kumar, revealed in the interview.

