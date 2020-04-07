Priyadarshan Reveals 'Marakkar' Will Release Only After People Recover From Coronavirus

Filmmaker Priyadarshan in a recent media interview revealed that his next film- Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham would only release after the people recover from coronavirus. Further in the interview, he said that right now the priority is not the film's release but the safety and security of the citizens. Also, the filmmaker exclaimed that this is not the right time to release the movie in theatres, especially when people have other needs to meet.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, starring Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, and Suniel Shetty in the lead, was supposed to hit the marquee on March 26, 2020. However, due to the coronavirus lockdown, the makers of the film pushed the release to April. But after Priyadarshan's latest interview it is clear the makers are not releasing Marakkar anytime soon.

Poster of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

The magnum-opus starring an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Prabhu, Pranav Mohanlal, among others, is one of the most expensive movies of Malayalam film industry. The Priyadarshan directorial will narrate the tale of Kunjali Marakkar IV — a 16th-century naval chieftain of the Zamorin of Calicut. Check out the trailer of Marakkar:

Meanwhile, Priyadarshan is working on the sequel to his 2003 hit movie Hungama. The sequel, titled Hungama 2, stars Meezaan Jafri, Pranita, Shilpa Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in the lead and is reported to release in 2020. The Priyadarshan directorial is reportedly in the post-production stage. The forthcoming movie is slated to hit the marquee in 2020.

Poster of Priyadarshan's next:

