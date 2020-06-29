Rohan Pednekar Of 'Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar' Fame Sells Fish Due To Financial Crisis

Actor Rohan Pednekar who is best known for his role in the Marathi show, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar has reportedly started selling fish due to financial crisis. The actor spoke in an interview with a leading entertainment portal on there being no reason to feel ashamed about selling fish as hunger doesn't know anyone's profession. Below are further details on the Marathi actor, Rohan Pednekar.

Rohan Pednekar, who rose to fame with popular Marathi TV show Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, is reportedly going through a major financial crisis due to the lockdown. Pednekar, who is the only breadwinner of his family, is now selling packets of dried fish. Rohan Pednekar has reportedly faced depression and had suicidal thoughts. In his interview with a news portal, he spoke of everything being fine for him before but things starting to worsen post the three months of the lockdown.

The actor received the news of the shoots re-starting but with just 35 people and was worried that he would not get work as only big stars would be chosen. Upon discussing with his family later, he came to the conclusion of selling dried fish as he had great knowledge of the same bestowed to him by his late father. In his interview, the Rohan Pednekar also spoke of the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rohan Pednekar spoke about battling depression and suicidal thoughts. The actor spoke on not wanting to give up and rather wished to inspire fans and the audience in general with his life. He elaborated on having a 6-month-old child and his wife being jobless but not wanting to take debt from anyone and rather making money by selling dried fish.

The actor refused on taking anything from anyone in the form of sympathy and said that he would rather be positive and work hard. Rohan admitted to feeling mental and financial stress and getting suicidal thoughts but also assured fans of him not giving up and urging them to stay positive and have hope as well. He admitted to trying to fulfil all his responsibilities by starting a small thing without any sort of hesitation. He also felt proud of inspiring a few other actors who started selling fruits and vegetables without any hesitation.

