Prez Kovind, PM Modi Pay Tributes To Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar On His 129th Birth Anniversary

On the occasion of 129th birth anniversary of the architect of the Indian Constitution and an icon to many Dalits Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, also known as Babasaheb Ambedkar, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid their tributes on Tuesday.

READ | PM Modi announces April 20 'Agnipariksha' for states & districts as he extends lockdown

President Kovind said that Ambedkar strived for a society based on justice and equity.

Tributes to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. Our nation’s icon and Chief Architect of the Constitution, he strived for a society based on justice and equity. Let us all take inspiration from his vision and values, and resolve to imbibe his ideals in our lives. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 14, 2020

READ | PM Modi issues 7-point mantra for India to defeat COVID as he extends lockdown till May 3

President Kovind paid tributes to Babasaheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan. #AmbedkarJayanti pic.twitter.com/F3UdrWmHvX — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 14, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his tweet said "A humble tribute to Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary from all the countrymen". The Prime Minister also tweeted a video in which he said, "Babasaheb advocated humanity. He used to neglect any inhumane thing. After independence, he gave a new policy and vision to India. He used to raise issues related to equal rights and opportunities for all. He is our inspiration."

READ | PM Modi extends India's Coronavirus lockdown till May 3; announces additional measures

Babasaheb the icon of Dalits

Ambedkar, commonly known as Babasaheb, dedicated his life to working for the upliftment of untouchables, women and labourers. Born into a poor Dalit family on April 14, 1891, Ambedkar became independent India's first law minister, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and a founding father of the Republic of India. He also campaigned against the social discrimination of Dalits and inspired the Dalit Buddhist Movement in 1956. Ambedkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously in 1990.

READ | PM Modi extends Coronavirus lockdown in India till May 3; Watch his FULL ADDRESS