Prez Kovind, PM Modi Pay Tributes To Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar On His 129th Birth Anniversary

General News

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi pay tribute to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on the occasion of his 129th birth anniversary

Ambedkar

On the occasion of 129th birth anniversary of the architect of the Indian Constitution and an icon to many Dalits Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, also known as Babasaheb Ambedkar, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid their tributes on Tuesday.

President Kovind said that Ambedkar strived for a society based on justice and equity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his tweet said "A humble tribute to Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary from all the countrymen". The Prime Minister also tweeted a video in which he said, "Babasaheb advocated humanity. He used to neglect any inhumane thing. After independence, he gave a new policy and vision to India. He used to raise issues related to equal rights and opportunities for all. He is our inspiration."

Babasaheb the icon of Dalits

Ambedkar, commonly known as Babasaheb, dedicated his life to working for the upliftment of untouchables, women and labourers. Born into a poor Dalit family on April 14, 1891, Ambedkar became independent India's first law minister, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and a founding father of the Republic of India. He also campaigned against the social discrimination of Dalits and inspired the Dalit Buddhist Movement in 1956. Ambedkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously in 1990.

