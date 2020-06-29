ECS T10 Kummerfeld MTV Vs PSV Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

MTV Stallions (MTV) will square off against PSV Hann Munden (PSV) in the league match of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld on Monday, June 29. The MTV vs PSV live match will be played at the Kummerfeld Sports Verein in Kummerfeld, Germany. Here are the MTV vs PSV live streaming details, MTV vs PSV live telecast in India details, MTV vs PSV live match details and where to catch the MTV vs PSV live scores.

MTV vs PSV live streaming: MTV vs PSV weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, there will be intermittent cloud cover during the MTV vs PSV live match and the pitch should be a good one to bat on with the ball coming on to the bat. In addition, the pitch is not expected to offer help to the bowlers so the team winning the toss can choose to bat first.

MTV vs PSV live scores: MTV vs PSV live telecast in India and MTV vs PSV live streaming details

The MTV vs PSV live telecast in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the MTV vs PSV live streaming of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the MTV vs PSV live match. The ECS T10 Kummerfeld MTV vs PSV live streaming will begin at 6:30 PM IST. For the ECS T10 Kummerfeld MTV vs PSV live scores, fans can visit Cricket Germany's Twitter page.

From 9am today LIVE!! https://t.co/Ee30ntLoiJ — Cricket Germany 🏏 (@Cricket_Germany) June 29, 2020

ECS T10 Kummerfeld MTV vs PSV live scores: Squad updates

ECS T10 Kummerfeld MTV vs PSV live scores: Squad updates: MTV

V Vijayan, K Wazeri, B Singh-Sehgal, M Ahmadi, A Amarkhil, I Yakoob-Ali, M Mohammad, S Amarkhel, Z Orya, P Singh-Bhandari, K Yalamanchili, I Khalid, H Shah, P Desai , S Sanka, S Tumpara, A Ahmadi, M Faruq-Arabzai, B Prajapati, S Kurukkal, D Tandon , S Putta-Motilal, P Potharlanka, G Singh-Rathore, B Orya, S Islam, P Singh, W Orya, S Singh, F Azmi, E Moman, U Gadiraju, G Atiq-Ali

ECS T10 Kummerfeld MTV vs PSV live scores: Squad updates: PSV

N Rustamkheil, A Sharifi, K Niasi, S Jaberkhel, A Khan-Safi, W Muhammad, Z Khan-Jamali, J Javed, O Safi, R Sotra, A Ahmad, S Wali-Kakar, I Hafiz, V Joshi, M Yousafzai, G Mustafa, N Khan-Rahmany, A Zadran

(IMAGE: BERLIN CRICKET CLUB / TWITTER)