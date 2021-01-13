'Master' Movie Cast: All About The Vijay And Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Movie

The announcement of Thalapathy Vijay's Master movie took the South Indian film industry by a storm as the film features two megastars including Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. The movie is all set to release in 2021. As per IMDb, Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupati's Master is the story of an alcohol-loving college educationalist. When he is transferred to a juvenile school, he learns about a gangster who has been using the children of the school in question for his own personal profit. Master released today on 13th January. Read on to know more about Master movie cast.

Thalapathy Vijay

Master movie cast includes Tamil megastar Vijay in the lead roles. Vijay is one of the highest-paid Tamil actors in the South Indian film industry. He has acted in more than 64 movies until now and has been awarded many prestigious awards. He is known for his movies like Thirumalai, Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Pokkiri, Thuppakki, Kaththi, Theri, Mersal, Bigil to name a few.

Vijay Sethupathi

The cast of Master movie also includes Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Vijay Sethupathi is an Indian actor who primarily works in Tamil films along with few Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi productions as well. He is known for his work as an actor, producer, lyricist, dialogue writer. His hot movies include Pizza (2012), Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom (2012), and Sundarapandian (2012) to name a few.

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, Master movie’s cast include many other talented artists. The supporting cast includes actors such as Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Nassar, Ramya Subramanian, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, Nagendra Prasad and many others. Here are some brief info about the actors.

Malavika Mohanan

Master movie characters also include Malavika Mohanan, who is an Indian film actor known for his role in Tamil and Malayalam movies. She started her career debuting in Malayalam movie named Pattam Pole. She also played the lead role in Majid Majidi's drama Beyond the Clouds.



Arjun Das

Arjun Das is an Indian film actor. He is also seen in a supporting role in Master. He is famous for his baritone voice. He is also known for his recent work as Anbu in the Vijay starrer Kaithi.

Shanthanu Bhagyaraj

Shanthanu Bhagyaraj is also seen in a supporting role in the movie Master. He had started his journey in the film industry at a very young age when he played a child artist in his father's movie Vettiya Madichu Kattu in 1998. He then made a debut as a lead actor in the 2008's movie Sakkarakatti.

Andrea Jeremiah

Andrea Jeremiah is a popular actor, singer, who works in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu movies. She is known for voicing the songs in the movie Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu. She plays a supporting role in the movie Master.

