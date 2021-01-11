Thalapathy Vijay's Much-awaited Film 'Master' To Release On This Date In Kerala

Makers of the much-awaited film Master recently piqued the curiosity of fans and they have recently revealed the release of the film in Kerala. Earlier, the fans of Vijay were not pleased when the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) declared that, despite the permission of the Kerala government to operate cinemas with 50 per cent occupancy, they would not open the theatres. To the delight of the fans, however, the situation changed today, with KFCC representatives holding a meeting with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. And entertainment industry tracker, Sreedhar Pillai took to his social media handle to announce the same.

Pillar took to Twitter on Monday, January 11, 2021, to reveal details about the film Master releasing in theatres. The film Master helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj will release on January 13 in Kerala. Sreedhar Pillar wrote, “#Kerala theatres to reopen from Jan 13 with #MasterFilm! The meeting of all association members with @CMOKerala went off smoothly as the government has promised to implement a “package” later”. He added, “The KFCC had sought relief package from the government as the theatre businesses were severely affected following the COVID-19 lockdown announcement”. Take a look at the tweet below.

Just in - #Kerala theatres to reopen from Jan 13 with #MasterFilm ! The meeting of all association members with @CMOKerala went off smoothly as government has promised to implement a “package “ later. pic.twitter.com/n4dj2MCgfB — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) January 11, 2021

As soon as the news made its way online, fans could not stop gushing how excited they are about the movie. The tweet went on to receive likes, comments, and retweets from netizens. Some of the users went on to comment using the hashtag #KeralawelcomesMaster, while the others went on to comment on all things nice”. Take a look at a few comments below.

About Thalapathy Vijay's new movie

Master, produced by Xavier Britto, will release its Tamil and Telugu versions worldwide in theatres on January 13, while the Hindi version will be released on January 14. The action-thriller will also star Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Arjun Das in the lead roles, in addition to Thalapathy Vijay. Since the Tamil Nadu government has allowed theatres with 100 per cent capacity to open in the state, the film will be released in theatres and not on any OTT platform.

