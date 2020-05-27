Mammootty Starrer 'Masterpiece' To Be Dubbed In Russian, Reveals Director Ajai Vasudev

On Tuesday director Ajai Vasudev took to his social media to reveal that his 2018 directorial Masterpiece will be the first Malayalam film to get dubbed in Russian. Sharing the news with the official poster of the film, Ajai Vasudev seemed ecstatic. The 2017 movie that had Mammootty and Unni Mukundan in the lead narrate the tale of a professor's fight against the system to prove the innocence of his student.

Check out the post:

Masterpiece also featured actors like Gokul Suresh, Lena, Megha Mathew, Mahima Nambiar, and Santosh Pandit among others. The Malayalam film, bankrolled by Royal Cinemas, marked Ajai Vasudev and Mammootty's second collaboration after the success of their film Rajadhi Raja (2014). Masterpiece upon release was panned by the critics. However, the Mammootty starrer reportedly collected about Rs. 40 crores at the box office.

Meanwhile, Mammootty was last seen in Ajai Vasudev's Shylock. The movie, starring Mammootty, Meena, Raj Kiran in the lead, narrates the tale of a money lender and a movie fanatic. The Mammootty starrer released early this year and reportedly collected Rs 50 crores at the box office.

On the work front, Mammootty is expected to join the sets of Amal Neerad's next. The forthcoming movie is reported to be the sequel to his 2007's movie Big B. The movie stars Mammootty and Mamata Mohandas in the lead, and according to reports, the film will go on floors soon after the lockdown ends.

Besides the upcoming film, Mammootty has a slew of movies in his kitty. He will be seen playing the role of Kerala Chief Minister in Santosh Vishwanath's One. The forthcoming Malayalam movie has an ensemble cast consisting of Mammootty, Srinivasan, Samyukta Menon, Joju George, Renji Panicker, and Murali Gopy among others. The Santosh Vishwanath directorial is reportedly scripted by Bobby and Sanjay, who had previously written the script for Parvathy-starrer Uyare.

Thereafter, Mammooty has Jofin T Chacko's The Priest. The movie, starring Mammootty and Manju Warrier in the lead, is reportedly one of the most anticipated movies of Mammootty, especially because it will pair the two superstars (Mammootty and Warrier) for the first time on-screen. The upcoming Malayalam movie will also feature Nikhila Vimal, Sreenath Bhasi, and Saniya Iyappan in pivotal roles.

