Arjun Kapoor Drops Goofy Comment On Virat Kohli's 180-degree Landing Attempt Post

Recently, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli shared a video, in which he gave a sneak peek into his unique exercise routine. But it seems like Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor decided to turn this routine into an entertainment dose for their fans and followers as he left a goofy comment. In his comment, Arjun Kapoor has written, 'Bhangra paa le'.

On May 26, 2020, cricketer Virat Kohli shared a video in which he could be seen attempting 180-degree landings exercise. In the video, Virat is seen sporting a casual look as he is wearing blue shorts paired with a red t-shirt. Instagramming the video he wrote a caption that read, 'My first shot at 180 landings. Top exercise'. He shared the same video along with the same caption on his Twitter handle as well.

Virat Kohli performing 180-degree landing

The Gunday actor added a pinch of humour to his comment as he compared the exercise to Bhangra. He wrote, "Bhangra paa le!!!". His reply received more than 300 likes and still counting. Arjun's remark on Virat's unique exercise routine tickled a funny bone of many fans as they flooded Arjun's reply section with laughing emoticons.

Well, it is not the first time when Arjun Kapoor has left netizens in splits with his hilarious comments. It all started with Katrina Kaif's smoke photoshoot when Arjun wrote 'dandruff' in her comments section. After that many celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Alia Bhatt, among many others, have fallen into the radar.

Talking about the professional front of Arjun Kapoor, he was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama film Panipat along with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. He will be seen next in Dibakar Banerjee's upcoming flick Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The crime-drama will mark his third collaboration with Parineeti Chopra. Earlier, the film was scheduled to release on March 20, 2020, but has been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Up until the lockdown, he had been working on Kaashvie Nair's film tentatively titled Chale Chalo with Rakul Preet Singh.

