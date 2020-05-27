Shoojit Sircar Says No One Recognised Amitabh Bachchan During 'Gulabo Sitabo' Shooting

Amitabh Bachchan fans are highly eager for the release of Gulabo Sitabo, which will also star Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead. In the Gulabo Sitabo trailer, fans can see that Bachchan has yet again transformed himself completely. Recently, director Shoojit Sircar talked about the character of Bachchan and how it went unnoticed while the actor was shooting in a busy area of Lucknow. Read further ahead to know more details about the whole story:

ALSO READ | Raveena Tandon Is 'forced To Smile For The Camera' In Adorable Pic With Pet Dog

Nobody could recognize Amitabh Bachchan, says Shoojit Sircar

In the film Gulabo Sitabo, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen playing the role of a sharp-tongued landlord. For this role, he had to transform a lot. He donned a prosthetic nose. Now, according to reports, when the actor was shooting for the film in Lucknow, fans hardly noticed that it was indeed Bachchan. Reportedly, during his breaks in between the shoots, Big B would often take a stroll and just walk around in the lanes and mix around with the locals. The reports state that no one would recognise that it is Amitabh Bachchan, and they were clueless about him.

ALSO READ | 'Phulwa' Actor Jannat Zubair Rahmani Opens Up About Her Bond With Her Mother & Friends

The reports also state that before the Lucknow film shoot, Sircar was absolutely certain that the actor will be faced by a huge mob and it will be a hindrance to the shooting process. Talking about the scenes of the film, the filmmaker said that they wanted the scenes to be authentic so they decided to shoot them in the busy and congested streets of Hazratganj. They also shot the film in the alleys of old Lucknow. The team, reportedly, would try to finish the shoot as soon as possible, so that it will not draw the crowd.

ALSO READ | Richa Chadha Reveals How Fear Of COVID-19 Will Not Affect The Entertainment Industry



According to reports, the esteemed filmmaker further stated that very few people realised that there were people shooting a film, and almost no one realised that the old man with the big nose was Amitabh Bachchan. So, they achieved what they wanted to, and made him look and sound like Mirza, instead of Bachchan. Fans are now highly anticipating the release of this comedy-drama flick.

ALSO READ | Benafsha Soonawalla Reveals Why She Took Time To Announce Relationship With Priyank Sharma

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.