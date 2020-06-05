Meera Chopra Surprised At Jr NTR's Silence After His Online Fans' Horrific Threats To Her

Actor Meera Chopra has over the last week fought back against the appalling threats and abuse she has been receiving from fans of Jr NTR. She expressed how she is being bullied online and has been sent rape threats and acid attack threats, over which she has spoken out publicly and filed an FIR with the support of the National Commission For Women (NCW). She has now expressed her disbelief that despite everything that's gone on, Jr NTR has neither said anything nor urged his fans to stop their harassment of her.

Jr NTR's fans' shocking abuse at Meera Chopra

It all started when Meera Chopra admitted in a Q&A session her admiration for Mahesh Babu. This was followed by a user asking her ‘what about Jr NTR?’.

To this Meera Chopra replied that since she has never worked with Jr NTR before and neither does she know him personally, she is not his fan. The actor later said that she could not understand what was so wrong in the statement as it was her opinion. She further said that this was followed by something she was not prepared for: she started receiving threats and abuse.

She was left shaken by the bullying from the fans of Jr NTR and told a media portal that on Wednesday she filed an FIR. The actor further revealed that she filed an FIR with Cybercrime Hyderabad and a case under Sec 506 and 509 of IPC. Meera Chopra said that she hopes police will take strong action against the bullying and set an example.

Meera Chopra urges Jr NTR to rein his fans

Meera Chopra urged Jr NTR to make a public statement and ask his ‘fans’ to stop with the bullying. She told a media portal that she is amused by the actor’s silence and does not understand why can’t he put out one tweet or a message to his fans to stop bullying the actor. Meera further said that the fans of Jr NTR are saying the most despicable things about women and are using Jr NTR’s name and image for the same.

Meera told a media portal that she feels that being a socially aware and morally responsible star, Jr NTR should write a tweet or a video message and try to influence his fans for something good. She further said that big stars like Jr NTR have a lot of influence over people and they should use it for something positive. Meera said that she is fighting against a faceless army of Jr NTR fans and she hopes that Jr NTR will come out and send a decisive message soon.

