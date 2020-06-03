Amitabh Bachchan And Paresh Rawal's Films That Fans Can Enjoy

Amitabh Bachchan and Paresh Rawal are two renowned actors of Bollywood. The duo has shared the screen together in several movies which have turned out to be superhits. While Amitabh Bachchan played the lead, Paresh Rawal's supporting roles make them the best duo on-screen. Here are some of Amitabh Bachchan's films with actor Paresh Rawal:

Baghban

Baghban starred actors Hema Malini, Paresh Rawal and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The film follows the story of an old couple who are neglected and abandoned by their own children. Paresh Rawal played the role of Amitabh Bachchan's dear friend in the film.

Aankhen

Amitabh Bachchan starred with Paresh Rawal in the film Aankhen, which was an adaptation of a Gujrati play Andhalo Palo. The heist film follows the story of a man who plans a robbery from the bank that fires him. He hires three blind men for the task and also trains them. Amitabh Bachchan played the role of a bank manager while Paresh Rawal plays the role of one of the blind men.

Hum Kisise Kum Nahin

Hum Kisise Kum Nahin was a comedy film directed by David Dhawan. Along with Amitabh Bachchan, the film also featured Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai in the lead roles. The film follows the story of a gangster who falls in love with a girl named Komal. Things get complicated when he has to win her over Komal's elder brother and her lover. Amitabh Bachchan played the character of Komal's brother while Paresh Rawal was seen as a commissioner in the film.

Cheeni Kum

Amitabh Bachchan starred alongside Tabu and Paresh Rawal in the controversial film Cheeni Kum. The film is about a 64-year old man who falls in love with a girl much younger than him. However, things get complicated when the girl's father gets to know about this. Paresh Rawal played the role of Tabu's father in the film, while Amitabh Bachchan was seen as her admirer.

Rann

Helmed by Ram Gopal Verma, the film Rann released in the year 2010. Rann starred actors Amitabh Bachchan, Paresh Rawal, Sudeep, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Gul Panag in the lead roles. The film was about a boy who teams with a politician to save his father's news channel and its falling ratings. Amitabh Bachchan played the role of a journalist/editor who runs a news channel. Paresh Rawal played an antagonist, a corrupt politician.

