Midhun Manuel Thomas Reveals He Is Chronic Depression Survivor, Says 'If I Can, You Can'

Midhun Manuel Thomas, on Monday, revealed that he suffers from chronic depression and anxiety disorder, in a video posted on social media. The Anjaam Pathiraa director said that he discovered that he is suffering from depression and anxiety four months before the shooting of Aadu 2. "It all started when I had an influx of negative thoughts and a feeling of heavy heartedness for days, which then lead to an array of phobias and insomnia," said Midhun Manuel Thomas. For days, he said, he was puzzled, but then he decided to seek help. Midhun Manuel Thomas, in the video, revealed that he is in a better headspace at the moment, and is embracing life with positivity.

Midhun Manuel Thomas, who is a chronic depression survivor, advised everyone to tackle the mental illness bravely. He said, "Mind is the most powerful weapon in the world, try keeping yourself busy, it will help you tackle mental illness. You cannot stop negative thoughts but indulging in physical activities will keep you occupied and divert your attention." Lastly, Midhun Manuel Thomas asserted that the views expressed in the video are inferred from his own journey and fight with depression and anxiety. He further added that everyone would have their own journey, and having a support system will help them overcome mental illness.

Midhun Manuel Thomas, lastly, asked everyone suffering from depression and other mental illnesses to ask for help, just as "I did."(sic) He said, "Anyone suffering from continued sadness or sorrow must get help." Midhun Manuel Thomas also stated that one could seek help from counsellors, psychiatric medicines, or support groups. He lastly exclaimed that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Midhun Manuel's social media post:

Midhun Manuel Thomas, who last helmed Kunchacko Boban and Unnimaya Prasad starrer Anjaam Pathiraa, also revealed that the film was one of the first projects he worked on after recovering from depression and anxiety disorder. The movie released early this year is one of the highest-grossing films of 2020. The movie also featured Sharaf U Dheen, Jinu Joseph, Sreenath Bhasi, Ramya Nambeesan, and Nikhila Vimal in pivotal roles. The Midhun Manuel Thomas-directorial is bankrolled by Ashiq Usman under his production banner. The film recently premiered on Sun Nxt.

Note: There are several NGOs across the nation that are committed to the cause of mental health. Please connect with the nearest one if you need support or know one who does. Here is a Mumbai-based NGO that you can connect with named AASRA. (Ph: 91-9820466726)

