Justin Bieber Donates $100,000 to Fan's Mental Health Awareness Charity; Details 

Justin Bieber is one of the most popular artists around the globe. He is most prominently known for his hit single Baby and fourth studio album Purpose. Bieber, who recently made his presence at an event, helped a fan who is working for mental health awareness by making a donation of $100,000 for the cause.

Justin Bieber gives fans $100K for mental health awareness

Purpose, in 2015, was Justin Bieber's last studio album. After taking a break, the singer is coming back with his fifth studio album, Changes. He has also openly spoken about the mental, emotional and physical struggles that forced him to put a halt on his career for quite some time. Bieber has talked about suffering from depression which has plagued him for much of the past few years. Now the artist has donated a generous amount of $100,000 to a fan who is working towards spreading awareness on mental health.

Justin Bieber was in New York City to promote his upcoming album Changes and made an appearance for an episode of MTV’S Fresh Out Live. He presented a check for $100,000 to Julie Coker, a young fan who is working to create more awareness about mental health issues. As per reports, Coker began working with the organization 'Active Minds' on her college campus, after she was diagnosed with depression.

In an interview with a leading daily, Julie Coker said that it is important for everyone to talk about mental health because more than 50% of people experience some mental health challenges in their lifetime. She added that Justin has a big following, so if he has a good message about mental health, hopefully, everybody else will want to start thinking about mental health in a different way. Choker wishes to study clinical social work in graduate school.

Justin Bieber’s fifth studio album Changes is scheduled to release on February 14, 2020. It will reportedly contain features from Quavo, Post Malone, Clever, Lil Dicky, Travis Scott, Kehlani, and Summer Walker. Two singles from the album, Yummy and Intentions are already out and receiving good responses.

